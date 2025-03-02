Presidential Power Show: Like Obj like Trump

Share

They may be living on two continents separated by 8,900 kilometres with one growing up in one of the globe’s foremost nations and the other in a third world country yet, both appear to be Siamese twins when it comes to their thought process. One of the men in question is none other than one of Nigeria’s former presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, while the other is Donald Trump, currently 47th President of the United States. Incidentally, the ex-military and civilian President of Nigeria is nine years older than the 78-year-old American leader. But, why tag them Siamese twins when one is clearly black and the other unquestionably white? I chose to dub them twins because they seem to share the same thought process when it comes to using strong arm tactics to get a state governor do their bidding. Obj, as the one-time military head of state is fondly called, carried out his own action some 21 years ago in a face-off with the then Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, while Trump has just begun his own in his square up with Janet Mills, who has been the duly elected 75th governor of the US State of Maine since January 2019 – by the way the first female to hold the state’s top post.

But let’s rejig our memories as to what prompted Obj to take such drastic action against Tinubu, and by extension the good people of Lagos State. Although Lagos is one of the smallest states in the country, it is undoubtedly the economic powerhouse of Nigeria being a major seaport and former federal capital, hence it plays host to all the major industries, banks, businesses (both local and foreign), etc. Thus, if Lagos sneezes, the rest of the nation shakes, at least, economically. Back then, on return to civil rule with the 4th Republic in 1999, Lagos was one of the few states not governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but by the opposition Alliance for Democracy (AD). The fact that Lagos was the commercial capital of the country meant that it was a magnet that attracted people from other parts of Nigeria who flocked to the state in search of a better life. Consequently, Tinubu felt that in order to spread the dividends of democracy to the grassroots, the state needed to have more than its constitutional 20 local governments. Clearly aware that it would not be possible to do so under the present constitution, Tinubu opted to call them Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and created 37 of such.

An incensed Obasanjo, who was vehemently opposed to the move, then opted to withhold federal allocations to the ‘State of Aquatic Splendour,’ claiming that the LCDAs should not be entitled to share in the money. Unperturbed, Tinubu, rather than caving in to the President’s stand, opted to challenge the action at the Supreme Court. Delivering judgment at the time, then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Muhammadu Uwais, ruled in favour of Lagos State, declaring the Federal Government’s withholding of the local government allocations as unconstitutional. In faraway America, more than two decades later, another strongman is also flexing his considerable powers and has told Governor Mills that her state would no longer get funding from the Federal Government if she fails to comply with his directive to stop female transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Speaking last week, while hosting both Democratic and Republican governors at the White House, Trump got into a confrontation with Mills, who incidentally is a Democrat, over her refusal to comply with his directive. Trump sought out Mills in the room after singling her out a day earlier in remarks to the Republican Governors Association. “Is Maine here, the governor of Maine?” he asked. “I’m here,” she replied. “Are you not going to comply with it?” he asked. “I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Mills replied.

Trump responded: “We are the federal law.” He again threatened the state’s federal funding and said Maine may be a Democratic state but its residents largely agree with him on this issue. “We’re going to follow the law,” she said. “You’d better comply,” Trump warned. “Otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.” “We’ll see you in court,” the governor replied. “Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one,” Trump said. “And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.” Trump conveniently forgot (just like Obj did) that it was the electorate that put her in the Government House for the first time in 2019 – she polled 50.9 per cent of the vote to defeat Republican Shawn Moody (43.2 per cent) and independent Terry Hayes. She stood unopposed in the primaries for her second term in 2022 and in the general election; Mills defeated the Republican nominee, former governor Paul LePage. She received over 373,000 votes, breaking the record for the most votes ever cast for a gubernatorial candidate, set four years earlier. Determined not to be browbeaten by Trump, Mills immediately fired back stressing that should he carry out his threat: “We’ll meet in court!” To which Trump replied: “Good, looking forward to that, that should be an easy one!” Coincidentally, later that day the US Department of Education said it was initiating an investigation into the Maine Department of Education over the inclusion of transgender athletes! The confrontation in the State Dining Room was an unusual breach of the typically courteous interactions that lawmakers, even of opposing parties, have historically shared at the White House. At 77, Mills is just a year younger than the man who does not like his authority being challenged in any way – especially if the person standing up to him is of the opposite sex. One still vividly recalls the fiery confrontation, also in the White House, by the way, between him and then House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, during his first term. In an image which went viral, Pelosi was standing up at a large table, surrounded by male congressional leaders and top military officials, pointing her finger towards the President, who is seated opposite her and who appeared stunned. Afterwards, Trump took to X, to share the photo along with the caption: “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown.” Pelosi – who has said it was Trump that had the “meltdown” – hit back by proudly making the image her cover photo on both X and Facebook. Thus, just like what happened between Obasanjo and Tinubu, the US Supreme Court will have to deliver the final words to settle the face-off between an overbearing President and a popular state governor.

