Presidential Polls: INEC unlawfully alloted figures to Tinubu, Atiku’s witnesses tell Court

Additional four witnesses called by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday told the Presidential Election Petition Court, Abuja that the Independent National Electoral Commission (EFCC) unlawfully allocated figures to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress at the February 25 elections.

The 7th witness, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, while adopting his statement on oath told the court that he transversed 20 polling units in Rivers State, despite the disturbances during the election, even though he did not mention the names of the alleged perpetrators of the crisis in his statement on oath.

Mohammed Madaki, the FCT chairman of the PDP and the 8th witness called by the petitioners, who were led on evidence by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), counsel to Atiku and the PDP identified Exhibit EC37, the detailed election results from the FCT, which was tendered before the court.

Under cross-examination by counsel to INEC, Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN), the witness said it was not the pictures of the results from polling units captured by the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) that were posted to INEC’s IRev because the uploading did not take place at the polling units owing to the failure of the BVAS machines.

Madaki said there are 2, 822 polling units in FCT and that the 10, 295 polling units he referred to in his statement on oath are parts of the overall polling units across the country.

He told the court while being cross-examined by counsel to the APC. Lateef Fagbemi SAN that he is not aware that there were 176, 606 polling units across the country during the February 25 presidential election.

Another witness, Abraham David, while adopting his statement on oath deposed to on March 21 said Atiku Abubakar deserved to be declared winner of the presidential election even though he did not score the 25 per cent votes cast in the FCT.