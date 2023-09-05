Presidential Poll: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi know fate tomorrow as tribunal delivers judgement

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja will tomorrow deliver judgment on petitions seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election. The petitions before the tribunal are the ones filed by a former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as well as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) respectively.

The panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had on August 1 reserved judgement in the petition after parties in the petition adopted their final written address. However, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari, in a statement issued in Abuja confirmed the date of the judgement. Bangari said that everything has been put in place to ensure hitch free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

He further hinted that adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the court room to avoid congestion and security breaches. According to him, live telecast by interested television stations will be allowed at no cost to the Court. Meanwhile, while adopting their final written address, Atiku and the PDP, through their team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) urged the court to declare that President Tinubu was not qualified to contest the presidential poll that was held on February 25.

They prayed the tribunal to nullify the entire outcome of the presidential election and order a re-run or fresh contest. Atiku and his party alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite receiving over N355 billion for the conduct of the election, deliberately bypassed all the technological innovations it introduced for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

They contended before the presidential tribunal that INEC acted in breach of the amended Electoral Act, when it refused to electronically transmit the results of the presidential election.

Likewise, while adopting their own final brief of argument, Obi and the LP, through their counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), argued that there was no glitch during the election but an intentional act to sabotage the outcome of the poll.

Uzoukwu (SAN) while calling for the removal of President Tinubu, insisted that “an election where over 18, 088 blurred results were uploaded to INEC’s IReV portal, is certainly a flawed election.”

He told the court that some of the documents that INEC certified for his clients included blank copies of A4 papers and pictures.

Meanwhile, all the Respondents in the two cases – INEC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress, APC – through their respective lawyers, prayed the court to dismiss the petitions as grossly lacking in merit. INEC’s legal team, led by Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), maintained before the Presidential tribunal that the presidential election was not only validly conducted, but was done in substantial compliance with all the relevant laws.

The electoral body further argued that the petitioners misconstrued and totally misunderstood the purpose of the technology it introduced for the 2023 general elections. Similarly, President Tinubu and VP Shettima, while adopting their written address, urged the presidential tribunal to dismiss all the petitions. In the APM petition the party argued that there was a gap of about three weeks between the period that Masari, who was listed as the 5th Respondent in the petition, expressed intention to withdraw, the actual withdrawal of his purported nomination, and the time Tinubu purportedly replaced him with Senator Shettima.

It further argued that Tinubu’s candidature had elapsed at the time he nominated Shettima as Masari’s replacement. According to the petitioner, at the time Tinubu announced Shettima as the vice presidential candidate: “He was no longer in a position, constitutionally, to nominate a running mate since he had ceased to be a presidential candidate of the 2nd Respondent having regards to the provisions of section 142 of the 1999 Constitution.”