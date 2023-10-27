Presidential Poll: Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

The Supreme Court yesterday in a unanimous decision affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election . The full panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, consequently dismissed the appeals separately filed by the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The apex court dismissed the two separate appeals for lacking in merit. Atiku and Obi had approached the apex court to challenge the September 6 judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which dismissed their respective petitions seeking to nullify the February 25 general election and unseat President Tinubu.

The apex court, how- ever, in its judgement dismissed the seven grounds Atiku canvassed in his appeal . Earlier in its lead judgement , Justice Okoro refused to grant leave to Ati- ku to file fresh evidence in his appeal against Tinubu. The fresh evidence in question was the alleged forged Chicago State University certificate allegedly submitted by Tinubu to the INEC prior to the election. Justice Okoro held that the apex court lacked the jurisdiction to accept the evidence at this time .

He further held that facts and evidence that were not pleaded at the lower tribunal cannot be imported at the appellate court. He added that the time to plead such evidence lapsed on September 17 when the lower court ceased to have jurisdiction over the matter. Justice Okoro further held that the 180 days fixed for hearing of election petitions is immutable and cannot be extended. “This motion is in futility , it cannot be granted. We do not have the vires to admit this evidence .

If the time allocated to the lower court to entertain it has elapsed, then this court cannot entertain it . “Should the deposition be admitted , it will flow in the appeal. “On this application, fresh evidence is not received as a matter of cause. There are conditions in which it can be granted, but the appellant has not justified or showed any of the conditions in this instant case.

“The appellant failed to convince this court why he waited till the lower court delivered its judgment and lost before bringing this evidence. “It should be noted that appeal is a continuation of hearing and it does not stand on its own. “The application to introduce fresh evidence is hereby refused and dismissed,” the court held. In a related development, the apex court in dismissing Obi’s appeal noted that the grounds he canvassed was similar to that of Atiku which had been dismissed and same should be applicable to Obi’s appeal.

The court, however, noted that the only difference in Obi’s appeal was the issue of double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima raised. Justice Okoro, however, noted that the court will not re-litigate the matter since it had dismissed the same while the petition was ongoing at the Tribunal.

“This appeal lacks merit and it is hereby dismissed,” the court held. Among other reasons used in dismissing Atiku’s appeal, which was also the bases for dismissing Obi’s, the apex court held that appellant did not prove that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not substantially comply with provisions of the Electoral Act, in the conduct of the election.

The apex court held that section 185(1) of the Evidence Act provided that an election should not be liable to be invalidated, when alleged non-compliance did not substantially affect the outcome of an election. It held that evidence contained in the record of the appeal showed that the Appellants abandoned the duty imposed on them by the law to not only prove the alleged non-compliance, but to establish that failure of INEC to transmit results of the election through its IReV portal, influenced the outcome of the presidential poll.

The Supreme Court said it had in past judgements, made it clear that there was a difference between election result collation system and the IReV portal. Nevertheless, it stressed that INEC’s failure to electronically transmit results of the election, denied the electorates the opportunity to follow and cross-check results that were eventually uploaded. It held that the unavailability of results on INEC’s IReV portal “for whatever reason”, could not be the reason for an election to be nullified.

The apex court held that Atiku and PDP did not prove that they suffered any miscarriage of justice as a result of the dismissal of their petition by the PEPT. It described as mis- conceived and misplaced, Atiku’s contention that Tinubu ought not have been declared winner of the presidential election, having failed to secure 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The apex court affirmed the position of the PEPT that the FCT does not have a status that is more special than that of the 36 states of the federation. On the issue that President Tinubu was involved in a drug related case in the USA that led to the forfeiture of $460, 000, the Supreme Court held that Tinubu raised the issue when the Respondents had already filed their process. It held that the action denied the Respondents the right to fair hearing.

The court held that whereas Atiku alleged that the result that was declared by INEC was not accurate, he, however, failed to put forward their perceived rightful result. Consequently, the court resolved all the issues that Atiku raised in his petition, against him. “On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the Appellants, it is my view that there is no merit in this appeal and it is hereby dismissed. “Judgement of the lower court delivered on September 6 is hereby affirmed. I shall make no order as to cost,” the Supreme Court held.