Presidential Poll: Judgment Day For Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

The Supreme Court will today deliver the judgment it reserved on the two appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu. Atiku and Obi separately challenged the judgments of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed their petitions instituted against the conduct of the 2023 presidential election and its outcome.

A seven-member panel of justices of the apex court headed by Justice John Inyang Okoro had Monday reserved judgments in the appeals. The apex court had, however, through one of its registrars issued a notice to parties as to the day of judgement. At Monday’s proceeding, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), who led the legal team of Atiku and PDP, informed the court of an interlocutory application seeking the leave of the court to present fresh evidence in the appeal.

The fresh evidence Atiku sought to tender are the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University (CSU) on October 2, 2023. The 32-page document was released to the former Vice President on the orders of Judge Nancy Maldonado of the District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division, Illinois, United States of America.

Tinubu’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) however raised an objection to the admissibility of the depositions, saying such depositions has to be adopted by the individual that deposed to it before it can be admitted as evidence before a court. In response, Uche argued that such is not the practice in foreign proceedings and clarified that the depositions was not based on a court order to clarify the discrepancies observed in the communication by the Chicago State University.

The presiding justice, Justice Okoro, observed that the issue of conflicting documents from the same institution is a serious criminal act which ought to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. After hearing the appellant’s’ motion to admit fresh evidence and the objections by the respondents, the court directed parties to adopt their briefs of arguments on the substantive appeal and thereafter reserved judgment to a date that would be communicated to parties.

Abubakar Mahmoud, Chief Olanipekun and Chief Akin Olujimi, all SANs who represented INEC, Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), listed as 1st to 3rd respondents had, in their preliminary objections urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit and misconceived. In the same vein, the Apex Court also reserved judgment in the joint appeal filed by Obi and the Labour Party challenging the victory of Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The court announced the reservation of the judgment after parties adopted their written addresses in the appeal.