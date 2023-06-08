Presidential Poll: Inec, Tinubu Seek To Stop Inec Ad-hoc Staff Subpoenaed By Atiku To Testify

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday jointly opposed the five ad hoc staff of INEC subpoenaed by the Presidential candidate of the PDP from testifying before the Presidential Electoral Petition Court.

At yesterday’s hearing, Atiku had called his first subpoenaed witness to tender some sensitive documents but the move was opposed by INEC and Tinubu. INEC, Tinubu and APC through their individual lawyers objected to the taking of the evidence of the witness who was said to be an Adhoc staff of INEC.

Drama ensued when the lead counsel to the PDP, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, after the admittance of exhibits from 10 local governments in Kogi State, called in one of his listed witnesses who gave evidence on how INEC failed to transmit results real time “as promised”.

Shortly after the end of cross examination of the witness, Ndubuisi Nwobu, from Anambra State, Uche informed the court that the petitioners have three subpoenaed witnesses and went to call the first one, an Ad hoc staff of INEC. However, immediately the witness entered the witness box and barely before he could take his oath, counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), rose in objection to the hearing of the evidence of the witness.

He informed the court that he was only served this morning with the statement of the witness and as such would have to study the statement in order to do a thorough cross examination.

His position was shared by Tinubu’s counsel , Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN) and APC’s counsel, Prince Lateef Fag- bemi (SAN), who added that he was only served barely 20 minutes ago with the statement and has not seen what it contains.