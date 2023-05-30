Presidential Poll Dispute: Court Adjourns APM’s Petition Against Tinubu To Friday

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, has adjourned further proceedings on the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, till Friday, June 2.

Though the petition was earlier consolidated with the ones that were filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, however, at the resumed sitting today, the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel adjourned APM’s case after its attention was drawn to a recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whose election is being challenged by the APM, had immediately the petition was called up for hearing, and notified the court that the apex court had in the said judgement, dismissed an appeal the PDP filed to challenge his eligibility to contest the presidential election that held on February 25.

Counsel to Tinubu, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, maintained that PDP’s appeal, which bordered on the legality or otherwise of his client’s nomination to contest the election by the All Progressives Congress, APC, touched on the substance of APM’s petition.

Details later …