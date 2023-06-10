Presidential Poll: Court Grants Obi’s Request To Tender Video Clips In Evidence

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja yesterday okayed the request of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, to tender two video clips in evidence to support the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election. Obi tendered the video recordings, which were contained in two flash drives, through a member of his legal team, Jubril Okutekpa (SAN).

The LP candidate had at the resumed proceedings in the case, notified the court that he subpoenaed Channels Television to produce the recordings. Okutekpa told the court that two separate subpoenas, dated May 30 and June 6, were served on the TV station, which he said sent one of its personnel, to tender the requested evidence.

The Justice Haruna Tsam- mani-led five-member panel admitted the subpoenas in evidence and marked them as Exhibits PBH-1 and PBH- 2. The court, thereafter, summoned Lucky Obe- wo-Isawode, who identified himself as a Senior Reporter/Editor at Channels TV, to mount the witness box.

However, counsel for President Bola Tinubu, Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, said he was opposed to the court allowing the witness to either testify or tender any evidence in the matter. Olujinmi maintained that the witness was not competent to testify in the matter since his written statement was not front-loaded at the time the petition was filed.

Relying on Paragraph 4 (5) and (6) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022, Tinubu’s lawyer argued that the law was clear that petition must be filed within 21 days after the declaration of result of an election. He contended that the petitioners ought to have attached all the necessary documents as well as the list of witnesses they would call in support of their case, at the time the petition was filed.

Adopting the submissions of President Tinubu’s counsel, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, through its own counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, argued that Obi and LP should have listed the proposed evidence in their petition. However, counsel for the petitioners, Okutekpa, contended that the subpoena was an order of court, which his clients had no command over.

"My lords, my submission is that a subpoenaed witness is competent to testify in this matter," Okutek- pa added, even as he relied on Paragraph 41 (5) and (6) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act. Despite the objections,

Recently the panel admitted the two flash drives in evidence and marked them as Exhibits PBH-3 and PBH-4. Meanwhile, when counsel for the petitioners applied for contents of the flash drives to be played in the open court, Tinubu’s counsel again, opposed. He argued that his client was not served with any copy of the flash drive. However, INEC’s counsel, Pinhero, said he saw no reason why the clips should not be played since the exhibits were already before the court.

Ruling on the matter, head of the panel, Justice Tsammani, held that the respondents would not be prejudiced if the video clips are played in the open court. He, however, noted that it was already late in the day. Consequently, the panel adjourned the matter till to- day for the video clips to be played in the open court.