Presidential Pardon: Tinubu Undermining Anti-Drug War – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described President Bola Tinubu’s decision to grant presidential pardons to dozens of convicted drug traffickers, kidnappers, and smugglers as a national disgrace that undermines Nigeria’s anti-drug campaign.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the move represents “a most irresponsible abuse” of the presidential power of prerogative of mercy, adding that it “encourages crime and further tarnishes Nigeria’s image before the international community.”

“It amounts to a most irresponsible abuse of presidential powers to grant express pardon to dozens of convicts held for drug trafficking, smuggling, and related offences, especially when most of these convicts have barely served two years in jail for offences that carry a penalty of life imprisonment,” the statement read.

The ADC said it was disturbing that “in Nigeria today, it appears that all it takes to get presidential clemency for even the worst of crimes, including drug trafficking, gun running, and murder is to ‘show remorse and learn skills.’”

The party stressed that presidential pardons are meant to correct miscarriages of justice or to benefit convicts who have truly paid their debts to society, not to reward those serving life sentences after only a short period in prison.

“But we wonder what Nigeria stands to gain from this act of clemency to convicts serving life sentences who have barely served two years,” the statement added.

The ADC lamented that Nigeria remains a major transit hub for illicit drugs and is battling a “serious national pandemic” of drug abuse, particularly among young people. Citing reports, it said the country’s drug use prevalence stands at an estimated 14.4 percent, nearly three times the global average of 5.5 percent.

“For years, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies have risked the lives and limbs of their officers to dismantle illicit drug networks, intercept consignments, prosecute offenders, and secure convictions,” the party said.

It added that granting clemency to drug convicts “strikes at the very foundation of Nigeria’s moral and legal stance against narcotics” and “makes a mockery of the gallant efforts” of officers fighting the scourge.

The ADC further warned that the decision could damage Nigeria’s international reputation and send the wrong message to global partners.

“These pardons send signals beyond Nigeria’s borders, giving the unfortunate impression that our country under President Tinubu has particular sympathy for drug dealers and is a risk-free jurisdiction for traffickers in narcotics,” it stated.

The party concluded that President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were “redefining the standard of morality” in Nigeria.

“They are gradually transforming the country into one where anything goes, where even the worst crimes attract no punishment beyond a few months of inconvenience for the criminal,” the statement added.