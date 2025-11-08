Presidential Pardon: Nothing Wrong If Convicts Can Contribute To Society – Sagay

The former Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said that the recent presidential pardon granted to some convicts was appropriate, provided that the beneficiaries can contribute positively to society.

He, however, said that the same would be deemed “Wrong and unacceptable” if it were politically motivated.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu granted presidential pardon and clemency to about 175 individuals, including inmates and ex-offenders.

The development had elicited angry reactions in some quarters, necessitating a review of the process.

In a telephone interview with Saturday Telegraph, the renowned legal scholar cautioned against hasty conclusions on issues of national concern, without full details.

He said: “If they have not improved in any way, and if this is a political thing to please somebody, obviously it is wrong and unacceptable.

“But, if they have actually changed, and they are in a position that they can contribute to society, then there is nothing wrong with it”.

The legal luminary underscored the importance of research and background knowledge before arriving at conclusions.

“Well, the problem that I find in this country is that we jump to conclusions without doing any background work, any research.

“Because, on the surface, it may not look very good. But we don’t know the details of the convictions of those prisoners.

“How far have they improved in character since they were imprisoned? Are they the same persons, or have they changed?” he stated.

“Can they contribute to the development of society now, or are they still negative factors? Those are facts we don’t know. I don’t want to conclude… that it was wrong, without having those facts”, he noted.