Presidential Pardon, Careless, Lacks Moral Reflection, SDP Candidate

The 2023 Presidential candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticised the approach adopted by the Federal Government in granting presidential pardon to some Nigerians, describing it as careless and lacking moral reflection.

Adebayo said this during an interactive session on Eagle 102.5 FM, monitored by the Saturday Telegraph, where he commented on a series of national issues.

Asked whether the president has the power to grant a pardon, Adebayo said, “The problem is not that the President has no power to pardon people. The problem is that he has not thought deeply about why that power was given to him”.

He explained that presidential pardons are meant to correct failures within the justice system, address cases of rehabilitation, or ease societal tensions — not to reward political connections. It’s not meant for frivolities or playing games”.

“When the President assigns such sensitive duties to aides who lack discernment, they begin to add all sorts of names to the list. That’s why Nigerians are losing faith because excellence has disappeared from decision-making.”

He therefore urged the Presidency to handle such constitutional powers with greater accountability and sensitivity, warning that misusing them could send the wrong signal that crime pays when one has access to power.

On the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and Omoyele Sowore’s protest seeking his release, Adebayo acknowledged Sowore’s sincerity but disagreed with his approach, saying, “Omoyele Sowore is mostly and almost always genuine. But being genuine doesn’t mean you’re correct. A man can sincerely point you in the wrong direction.”

He noted that while Sowore’s activism stems from genuine concern for justice, the complexities of Kanu’s case require careful legal and political handling.

He nevertheless said the matter reflects the disjointed nature of the Nigerian state, where political, security, and judicial institutions often act in isolation.

“There are different parts of the federal government: the political, the law enforcement, and the judiciary. Each must play its role responsibly. But in Nigeria, we often see conflict and confusion among these arms, which only worsens public distrust”, he said.