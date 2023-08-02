Presidential Judgement: PDP Ex-Reps Contestant Confidence Of Victory In Court

The Forum of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Contestants for the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections in Kano State has urged members of the party nationwide to remain calm as they await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court(PEPC).

The Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, was on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as parties were set to adopt their final written addresses.

The adoption of final addresses is the precursor to fixing a date for judgment in the petition of Atiku and the PDP challenging the outcome of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court had on the last adjourned date directed parties to prepare their final briefs of argument and appear before it to adopt.

The Chairman of the Forum, Engr. Ahmed Rufa’i Dagumawa, made the call while addressing a news conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Kano, on Tuesday.

“As Democrats, we are calling the attention of members of our great party, PDP, nationwide, to be calm and remain the good people who abide by the Nigerian rules and laws and to wait for the judgement.

“We are expecting a very positive and good verdict that would enhance the dignity of the judicial system of this country,” the Forum said.

The group said it had high hopes that the court would do the needful in its verdict as the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

On the alleged division among members of the PDP in the state, the Forum said it was not aware of any faction within the ranks of the party.

The group said as far as it was concerned, the PDP remained an indivisible party in the state with its members united for the good of the party and the people of the state.