Presidential Federalism Major Setback To Socio-Economic Devt – Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has described Nigeria’s presidential federalism, which vests too much powers and revenues in the centre as a major setback to speedy socio-economic development in the country.

Speaking at the London School of Economics (LSE) on the topic, ‘Enugu State, Nigeria: New Political Leadership; Bold Economic Vision – Spotlight on the Health and Education Strategies,’ Mbah likened Nigeria’s brand of federalism to a man with 36 children, but who overworked a few till they became too weak, noting that the ensuing hard times should be seen an opportunity to overhaul the nation’s production strategy.

Mbah, however, commended the transfer of railways and power from the Exclusive to Concurrent List to enable the states to play a role in those sectors and lauded the ongoing discussions and predisposition of the President Bola Tinubu Administration towards the devolution of more powers to the federating units.

He said: “The choice of a presidential system might have been well-informed, shaped by the inherent benefits of federalism in other countries with populations as vast and diverse as ours. “But our presidential federalism has bred a system where revenue is excessively domiciled at the centre rather than in the states – or regions.

“Our federal system evokes imagery akin to someone with 36 children, but who allows just about five to constantly till the family’s farmland until those few eventually become frail from age and unable to farm the land anymore. Is it then surprising that the family has fallen into hard times? “Shouldn’t that have been an opportunity for the family to overhaul its production strategy given the opportunities that could be borne out of crises sometimes?