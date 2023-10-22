Presidential Election Appeal: We’re Optimistic Of Victory At S’Court – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will deliver Justice in its favour, in the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as elected president by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The apex will start hearing Atiku’s appeal this Monday, and PDP hopes that the panel would be “guided by the provisions of the law, the body of evidence, circumstances and facts presented before it,” in delivering judgment.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, added that “the barefaced violation of rules and the laws”, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the February 25 presidential poll, as well as the alleged manipulations and falsifications of the electoral process, have put nation’s democracy in a precarious situation.

“Nigerians and indeed the whole world look forward to the Supreme Court for justice in the hope that the court will apply the laws, including the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022 and INEC guidelines and regulations in delivering substantial justice in the matter,” the PDP said.

It stated that the expectation of Nigerians and lovers of democracy across the world is that the apex court would use “this case to firmly validate the maxim that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“Nigerians are therefore optimistic in hoping that the Supreme Court will dispense substantial justice according to law and fact in the appeal.”