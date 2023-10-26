Presidential Appeal: Supreme Court Has Failed Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Supreme Court has failed Nigerians in its judgement in the petition filed by it and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winners of the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the apex court, by its judgement, erodes the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, “especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.”

The party stated that the majority of Nigerians were disappointed and concerned with the reasoning of the court, which it added, was against “the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the guideline and regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.”

It regretted that the apex court failed to uphold the provisions of the law, “Instead, it trashed the expectation of the majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a temple of impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case.

“Nigerians earnestly expected the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution in terms of qualification and minimum requirement for a winner to be declared in a presidential election in Nigeria, especially with regards to the required statutory 25 per cent of votes in the FCT as well as issues of violation of electoral rules and guidelines, brazen manipulations and alterations of election results by the APC.

“Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities.

“The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgement is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgement.”

It however, said it is not deterred, and advised Nigerians not to be discouraged or allow the judgement to detract from their collective quest for the entrenchment of a credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derives its legitimacy from the people.