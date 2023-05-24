Presidential Amnesty Office Launches  N1.5bn To Empower Ex-Agitators

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Office has launched a N1.5 billion Cooperative Fund, Presidential Amnesty Programme (Beneficiaries) Cooperative Society Limited (PAPCOSOL), to empower ex-agitators who are interested in building new lease of life in various entrepreneurial activities.

Unveiling the new initiative on Wednesday in Abuja, Interim Administrator, (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) said the Cooperative was designed to facilitate more access for the youths and also help in repositioning the programme in the region.

Ndiomu said the initiative is a “novel alternative economic development scheme designed to create a more viable means of sustainable livelihood for ex-agitators with the socio-economic development of their communities and making them self-reliant”.

He noted that the “scheme which will be serviced monthly with N500 million, was birthed out of the need to encourage the ex-agitators who are fast aging on, to explore more sustainable means of livelihood, rather than depending on the monthly N65,000 monthly stipend from the Federal Government.

According to him, ” the Cooperative which already has offices in Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, would be closely supervised by the PAP Office and would be run by an Advisory Board led by HRM Justice. Francis Tabai, a retired Supreme Court Justice, and other seasoned professionals and ex-agitators.

Ndiomu added, ” that the beneficiaries would be provided with technical support on their business ideas, and would also get access to grants, adding that the core areas of the scheme would focus on the agricultural value chain, services and manufacturing”.

He further stressed that the monthly N65,000 stipends being given to the youths have introduced a culture of dependency and indolence.

In his remarks, Justice. Tabai commended the Interim Administrator for championing the drive to reposition the Presidential Amnesty Programme and transform the lives of Niger Deltans, promising that he would pour in his wealth of experience to ensure that the Board delivers on its mandate.