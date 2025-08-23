Two presidential aides, Bayo Onanuga and Temitope Ajayi, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to Kisarazu, the Japanese city newly adopted as Nigeria’s “home city.”

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Japanese government officially unveiled Kisarazu as a residential hub for Nigerians willing to travel to Japan to live and work.

The Japanese Government made this announcement while speaking during the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

Taking to his official X handle, Onanuga noted that the choice of Kisarazu carried historic value, recalling that the town served as host to Nigeria’s contingent during the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, a gesture he said underscored the long-standing bond between the two countries.

READ ALSO

“After the closing ceremony of TICAD9, we went on a voyage of discovery to Kisarazu, the town the Japanese have designated as Nigeria’s hometown.

“Nigeria’s Olympic team camped here in 2021. The video shows the city centre, where Mayor Watanabe’s office is also located.”

The partnership between Nigeria and Kisarazu was formalised in a ceremony where Nigeria’s Acting Ambassador to Japan, Florence Akinyemi Adeseke, and Kisarazu’s Mayor, Yoshikuni Watanabe, accepted the official certificate

New Telegraph recalls that on Thursday, the Japanese government declared the city of Kisazaru, an official host city for Nigerians seeking to live and work in Japan, building on cultural diplomacy and economic collaboration.