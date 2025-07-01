Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, had condemned President Tinubu for embarking on what he described as a “holiday” in the Caribbean nation amidst Nigeria’s ongoing security concerns. Obi’s remarks, which sparked widespread debate on social media, suggested that the President’s priorities were misplaced during a period of national insecurity.

In a sharp rebuttal posted on social media, Ogra dismissed Obi’s criticism, branding him as a former leader who “failed to plan for the future of his state.”

READ ALSO:

He argued that Obi’s administration left behind no lasting legacy in Anambra, thereby questioning the former governor’s authority to comment on matters of national strategy and foreign policy.

“Someone who failed to plan for Anambra’s future and can’t point to a sustaining legacy from his admin can certainly not understand the importance of this trip by his President to the Caribbeans,” Ogra stated. “To him, it is a ‘holiday’. To those in the know of geopolitics and where Nigeria needs to be and how it can get there quickly, it is a masterstroke.”

The Presidency, in an official statement released prior to Ogra’s response, clarified that the President’s journey to Saint Lucia is a “historic diplomatic engagement.” According to the statement, the visit aims to rekindle ancestral bonds and deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Caribbean nations, opening new avenues for cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and geopolitical alignment.

The presidential aide emphasized that critics, particularly those with a limited understanding of global diplomacy, are misinterpreting the essence of the trip. He maintained that President Tinubu’s administration remains focused on elevating Nigeria’s international presence and forming strategic alliances that can benefit the country in the long term.

This back-and-forth underscores the deepening political divide between key figures in Nigeria’s political landscape, as the Tinubu-led government continues to face scrutiny over its handling of national security and foreign policy decisions.