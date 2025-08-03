Presidential Aide Sets Up C’ttee To Boost Youth Employment

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on ICT Development and Digital Innovations, Tokoni Peter Igoin, has inaugurated a six-man technical team to develop a platform aimed at connecting Nigerian youths to verified job opportunities across the country and beyond.

Known as the Nigerian Youth Dashboard, the initiative is designed as an AI-powered, one-stop-shop platform that will facilitate access to employment, professional training, data privacy awareness, and credible information.

Igoin disclosed the development after a strategic engagement with the National Commissioner and CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), noting that the platform will also combat misinformation and fake news by offering trusted and verified content.

He explained that the platform will be accessible not only through dedicated mobile applications but also via WhatsApp, making it inclusive and easy to use. According to him, the project is backed by the NDPC, Cyberspace (CSR testbed for AI-powered e-learning), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which will enable 10-minute business registration via a new AI-powered smart portal, as well as the Ministry of Education, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Senior Special Assistant on Student Engagement.

To drive this vision, Igoin announced the appointment of a dedicated technical team tasked with creating opportunities for Nigerian youths to reach their full potential. The committee is composed of Godwin Avidi, Technical Adviser at NDCI and Technical Lead in the Office of the SAP-ICT; Emmanuel Preye Sinclair, in charge of coordination; Onome Amukuyo, Technical Representative 1 at NDCI; Ebisuobo Ayakiri, Technical Representative 2 at NDCI; Angozide Nemutu Edisemi, Technical Representative 3 at NDCI; and Saint Mienpamo Onitsha, who will serve as the communications strategist.

While congratulating the committee, Igoin urged the members to work collectively in building a credible and simplified digital ecosystem, stressing that the initiative will ensure that Nigerian youths are not left behind in the global digital economy.