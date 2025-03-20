Presidential Aide, Arogundade Bags Doctorate In Business Mgt

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education, Ms Abiola Arogundade, has bagged a Professional Doctorate degree in Business Management with specialisation in Business Economics and Finance.

Awarded by City University of Paris, the degree marks a significant milestone in her career.

The degree imbues her with renewed skills and competence to take on greater roles and responsibilities within the government.

Equipped with a deeper understanding of business economics and finance, she is now better placed to analyse economic trends, assess financial implications, and design policies that promote sustainable economic growth.

Speaking on professional attainment, Ms Arogundade said: “This will be particularly useful in my present role, where I’m tasked with advancing technical, vocational, and entrepreneurship education and in the greater roles to come.”

The new skillset will also make her a valuable asset in managerial roles, where she can provide strategic insights on economic and financial matters to drive Foreign Direct Investment and financial stability

As Nigeria continues to prioritize skills development as a tool for economic growth, having a young leader with such a robust academic and professional background ensures that TVET policies will be both innovative and sustainable.

