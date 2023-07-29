Zelenskyy Visits Ukraine’s Special Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he would be visiting the “advanced positions” of Ukraine’s special forces near the hotspot of Bakhmut as Kyiv ramps up its counter-offensive.

“The Bakhmut direction, advanced positions of the Special Operations Forces,” Zelenskyy said on a popular messaging app, Telegram.

“I am here to congratulate our warriors on their professional day, to honour their strength.”

Zelenskyy said he was not at liberty to disclose details of the special forces’ current operations.

He said he heard a commander’s report and spoke with the troops, praising their “truly heroic” performance.

Ukraine last month began its highly anticipated cotter-offensive after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

Kyiv has however admitted difficult battles and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

Ukrainian authorities have said Kyiv’s troops are gradually moving forward near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces seized in May.