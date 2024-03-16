President Tinubu’s Visit to Qatar: What Musawa Needs to Do

The State visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently to Qatar has generated some level of debates in the polity. But for this reporter, the trust today is on the inclusion of the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa on the trip. Her inclusion on the delegation was a refreshing one especially given the fact that it will be the first time in a long while that culture or tourism minister is considered as significant member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be part of such high level delegation.

Since her return from Qatar, Musawa has been waxing both poetical and lyrical about the trip, with her describing Qatar as ‘‘an amazing resort.’’ Also, she was widely reported as noting that, ‘‘partnership and collaboration with Qatar, is key to revitalising Nigeria’s culture and heritage.’’ Statement like this generates good optics and a welcome development for the ministry but when examined on a deeper level, you wonder indeed if the minister fully understands the implication of this declaration and the deeper elements of Nigeria’s culture and heritage that she is talking about.

However, that is not the major concern of this reporter, rather the concern is on the statement of the minister after the visit to the Presidential or National Museum Qatar in Doha, with the minister making a statement to the effect that Nigeria needs a museum or presidential museum in the mood of what she saw in Qatar.

This is where for me, Musawa got it wrong as the purpose of the visit was not for see what can be copied or exported from Qatar to Nigeria but rather was for her to understudy what it is that is working for Qatar as a tourist destination of choice and see one or two things that she can learn to help improve on our environment; this time, our arts, culture and creative industry, that the minister is charged with. Musawa needs to be told that what Nigeria needs at this time is not the building of a presidential museum or any museum whatsoever but focusing on revitalising, and rebuilding the museums scattered across the country that have been abandoned and left in the lurch to rot.

For the record, the minister needs to be told that Nigeria presently have about 53 museums and other outlets warehousing the tangible arts, crafts and cultural heritage of the country while it also boasts 66 national monuments of different ages and status. Also, two World Heritage Sites inscribed by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The first is Sukur Cultural Landscape in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State. It was inscribed in 1999. This reporter in 2000 made concerted effort to visit the enclave, unfortunately, I had to abandon trip midway because of the difficult terrain and lost his shoes in the process. While the second is the Osun-Osogbo Grove in Osogbo, Osun State that was inscribed in 2005.

The challenge for the minister

The challenge for the minister and his team, following the lesson learnt from Qatar visit, that is, if at all the right lesson was learnt, is to now begin to pay serious attention to these museums, national monuments and World Heritage Sites. The buildings housing these crafts and artifacts are in porous state, from the gateway, you are discouraged from ever proceeding further because of the unkempt and unhealthy sight that greets you.

Where you manage to get through and see the entrails of these museums, you are disappointed by the state of the materials therein because of the poor presentations. Nigeria may not boost of iconic and majestic architectural edifice as that of the Qatari Presidential Museum visited by President Tinubu alongside Musawa and others, but the tangible materials were housed by them are certainly not inferior in any stretch of imagination to what we have in Nigeria.

Musawa don’t need Qatar to revisit our museums and cultural heritage

The challenge therefore, is for Musawa and her team to look inward and design an action plan to revitalise these 53 museums, 66 monuments and two World Heritage Site without waiting to strike partnership with Qatar. What in my estimation that would even make such partnership thick and receive the right traction is if our museums and others are in good shape and operational mode and not at the present default and inaccessible as well as shameful mode that they are in.

It is disappointing and if not shameful to note that since assuming office over nine months ago that Musawa and her minders have not seen the wisdom in officially visiting any of these museums that are under her purview. It is not wonder then that she was overwhelmed by what she saw in Qatar as she has no reference point as to what she has back in Nigeria.

It is time to visit and access state of facilities under your watch

My Honourable Minister, it is never too late now to right the wrong and immerse yourself in what you have at home before venturing outside its shores to dot on what others have. If I may recommend, the right place to begin that education is your homestead, Katsina State. Katsina, the state capital, has a history museum that warehouses historical craft and artifacts; such as archaeological artifacts from all over the state and throughout the northern states of Nigeria.

The museum was established in 1921 and is located within the premises of the Old Katsina Training College. It was declared a historical monument and a national museum in 1989. This reporter has visited this museum during his numerous visits to the state for the Durbar celebration and other tours. Another place of stop for the minister is also the palace of the Emir of Katsina, which also houses quite a number of artifacts of note on the historical and cultural evolution of the people. In fact, quite a number of the traditional ruler palaces are repository of our arts and cultural heritage. If you have ever visited the palace of the Emir of Zazzau (Zaria), as this reporter has done on few occasions, you will be amazed by the rich arts and artifacts that are warehoused by it.

Museums are goldmine

The minister is sitting on a goldmine, the earlier she realises this the better for her and the nation as well as the various stakeholders under her minister who daily are neglected and deprived of generating huge incomes from the sector due to the failure of the government, this time, the minister and her team, to do the needful in terms of revitalising this dysfunctional sector and unleashing it vast potential.

Growing up in Benin City, we regularly visited the national Museum in Ring Road, especially during festival periods and detour to the Oba of Benin Palace, whose gate was always opened and then end up at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the event of the day. The final port of call was Ogba Zoo where we practically spend the whole day till late in the evening before moving in groups back to our different bases.

Museums all over the world are verita- ble sources of incomes but ours are not so as the government and the minders don’t see the economic value in them. With the visit to Qatar National Museum, I am sure that the minister now understands that museums are not mere decorative icons. She needs to act fast by working with the right team and tour operators to bring back these abandoned museums to life.

To achieve this, she needs to understand that you need to build activities in and around them that would attract visitors as the artifacts warehoused by them are not enough push factor for visitors. It is when you are able to make them tourist destinations that they become push factors for tourists and that way they generate incomes for the community, tour operators and the government.

Does Abuja need a National Museum?

The fact that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, does not presently have a national museum is not enough reason for the minister to now propose the building of a presidential museum in the city. There is no urgency in building one now given the precarious economic state of the nation.

Abuja Arts and Craft needs special attention

All the minister and her team need to do is to be creative and resourceful to give vent to the already existing tourist attractions and infrastructure in and around Abuja especially for the benefit of visiting government officials. The Abuja Arts and Craft Village that was recently renovated by the former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, needs to be focused on in this regard by the minister.

Also, is the art and craft market in Jabi area of Abuja. It is on record that the minister is yet to visit any of these two sites. She needs to do that urgently so as to access how best to revitalise and market them. Think of a creative way of organising tours for foreign government officials on state visits to Abuja to these sites as the Qatar government did when President Tinubu visited their country.

It is such visits that confer importance to such sites and drive their market value by attracting more tourists to their entrails. Unfortunately, Nigeria government has over the years shown that they lack the acumen to build on such mileage that visit to our country and sites by notable international figures and government officials ought to stamp on those sites.

President Clinton’s visit to Ushafa Village

A clear example in our recent history was the state visit of former President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, to Ushafa Village on Sunday August 27, 2000. This was during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Unfortunately, Ushafa, a suburb of Abuja, that was make over urgently for the visit and later named Clinton Village, is today a shadow of itself, as nothing good has come out of it since.

It is abandoned to it fate. Whereas in other climes, Ushafa, which is noted for its fine pottery art, would had be a must visit and money spinning tourist centre for both the people and tourists. Another site that also has a commanding presence and rich history and has played host to some high profile government visitors is the Ladi Kwali Art Centre in Gwari area of Abuja.

Again, just like Ushafa, the village and the cen- tre are left in the lurch to rot, with no focus on it by the government and even tourism operators. The N100 billion projection to be generated by the arts, culture and creative industry by 2023 as posted by the minister in her agenda, will be mere pipe dream and mirage, if the necessary steps, such as focusing attention on the revitalisation, rebuilding, repackaging and promotion of our museums, national monuments and world heritage sites, as important cultural heritage sites, and huge money spinners, is not taken seriously by Musawa.

Creating synergy between Musawa and Ade-John

Again, she needs to understand that she can’t do this alone as she needs the concerted efforts from the various stakeholders in the sector. More importantly, is the Tourism Ministry, which in her projection so far she has failed to carry along. She needs to note that her ministry and that of Tourism are Siamese twins and must work together on the same agenda as solo run by her or her Tourism Ministry counterpart, Lola Ade-John, will be futile and a disservice to the two sectors.

Sadly, no synergy by both of them has not been seen and the way they have both carried on show that might be a furlough development to hope for. What that means is that both sectors will continue as underperforming sectors while the stakeholders and operators lots remain poor and beggarly.

There is no need to reinvent the wheel as the both ministers are condemned to work together amicably otherwise they will create room for the continued agitations by certain quarters for culture and tourism for the two ministries to be merged Ministry of Culture and Tourism.