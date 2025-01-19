President Tinubu’s visit to Enugu –A postscript

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Enugu State on January 4th, 2025, was not just a routine stop on his presidential itinerary. It was a significant symbol of partnership, progress, and the alignment of federal and state development agendas. As the President’s convoy traversed the streets of Enugu, it consolidates the symbolism of the state’s new era of growth and transformation under Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership. The commissioning of major infrastructural projects during this visit marked a significant milestone in Enugu’s ambitious journey toward economic revitalization and modernization.

Governor Mbah’s strategic vision to elevate Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in eight years reflects an unwavering commitment to reshaping the state through targeted investments in key sectors. This bold economic roadmap is not just about figures but about fundamentally improving the lives of Enugu’s residents.

President Tinubu’s visit, laden with commendations and shared optimism, underscored the collaborative spirit that defines Nigeria’s federal structure when it functions at its best. The visit signified a shared belief that states like Enugu can become economic powerhouses through strategic governance, infrastructure development, and innovative policies.

President Tinubu, addressing a crowd of dignitaries and citizens, lauded Governor Mbah’s leadership. “You are doing great things in Enugu State,” he said. “The work you are doing here will serve as a model for other states across Nigeria.” These words encapsulated the essence of the visit—a celebration of achievement and a call for sustained progress.

Among the flagship projects commissioned were the Smart Green Schools, healthcare centres, and expansive road networks, each playing a critical role in laying the foundation for Enugu’s future. The Smart Green Schools initiative is a testament to Governor Mbah’s focus on quality education as a catalyst for long-term economic growth. The Smart Green Schools initiative integrates modern technology with traditional education frameworks, equipping students with digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills essential for thriving in a globalized economy.

By constructing 260 Smart Green Schools across the state, the administration aims to foster experiential learning that equips students with practical skills. As of Q4 2024, over 30 of these schools had already been completed, with the pilot project at Owo in Nkanu East LGA standing out as a beacon of educational innovation. Governor Mbah’s administration projects that the remaining schools will be fully operational by September 2025, creating opportunities for over 100,000 students.

In 2024, the Enugu State Government demonstrated its commitment to fostering educational development by allocating N134.9 billion to the education sector. This figure represents a significant 33% of the total state budget, reflecting a strong prioritization of human capital development. The upward trajectory continues into 2025, with N320.6 billion earmarked for education, constituting over 33.2% of the overall budget. This bold financial commitment surpasses UNESCO’s recommended benchmark of 15% to 20% of national budgets allocated to education. Such strategic investment highlights the administration’s resolve to address infrastructural deficits, enhance teacher capacity, and expand educational opportunities across the state.

The healthcare sector’s revitalization, bolstered by new Type 2 and Type 3 Primary Healthcare Centres, with the establishment of 60 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres and the revitalization of three Type 3 facilities in Uzo-Uwani, Awgu, and Nkanu East LGAs, is a clear testament to the administration’s dedication to providing accessible and high-quality medical services. The government’s strategy involves constructing new facilities and upgrading existing ones to meet international standards. By focusing on renewable energy to power these centres and ensuring the availability of medical staff around the clock, Enugu is addressing long-standing gaps in healthcare delivery. The emphasis on decentralizing healthcare services underscores the administration’s belief that quality healthcare should be a fundamental right accessible to every citizen.

Security infrastructure was also prominent during the visit. The commissioning of the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre and a Distress Response Squad (DRS), outfitted with 100 patrol vehicles and advanced surveillance tools, has ensured that incidents of violence and disruption are swiftly addressed. These vehicles are equipped with AI-enabled surveillance cameras capable of facial and license plate recognition, and their operations have marked a significant leap forward in safeguarding lives and properties. This comprehensive approach to security, which includes specialized police units and distress response squads, has effectively ended the previously destabilizing sit-at-home orders in the state. Since June 2024, crime rates in Enugu have dropped significantly, underscoring the effectiveness of the new security architecture. Enugu’s transformation into a secure and business-friendly environment is critical to attracting investment and fostering economic growth.

Infrastructure development featured prominently in the Governor’s agenda, with the commissioning of 90 urban roads across Enugu City, the Enugu International Conference Centre and the ongoing construction of four ultra-modern transport hubs, exemplifies the government’s commitment to improving mobility and reducing congestion. Inspired by models from Singapore and Dubai, these transport infrastructure projects are designed to enhance connectivity and support sustainable urban growth. For example, the Gariki Central Station project, which is now 80% complete, is expected to handle over 200,000 passengers daily upon completion. These projects are critical to enhancing intra-state connectivity, reducing travel time, and stimulating local commerce.

Water supply has been another cornerstone of Mbah’s developmental efforts. True to his campaign promise, the Governor delivered the 9th Mile 24/7 Water Scheme on November 25th, 2023 – 180 days after his inauguration. This project ramped up daily water production from a sporadic 2 million litres to 120 million litres—representing a 5,900% increase in capacity. Recognizing the challenges of ageing infrastructure, the administration has embarked on an extensive overhaul of water distribution systems, including replacing obsolete asbestos pipes with modern ductile iron alternatives. To modernize the city’s water infrastructure, the administration secured a $100 million Austrian investment for the Sustainable Last Mile Connectivity and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project, replacing outdated asbestos pipes with durable ductile iron alternatives. This project not only enhances water accessibility but also mitigates the health risks associated with ageing infrastructure, ensuring clean and safe water for all residents.

Governor Mbah’s fiscal strategy reflects a decisive shift towards capital investments. In 2024, the total budget for Enugu State stood at N521.5 billion. A remarkable N414.3 billion, constituting 79% of the budget, was dedicated to capital expenditure. This allocation underscores the government’s focus on infrastructure projects, development programs, and economic growth initiatives aimed at long-term prosperity. The fiscal strategy deepened in 2025, with the total budget expanding to N971 billion. Capital expenditure saw a proportional increase, receiving N837.9 billion or 86% of the total budget. This shift highlights a deliberate effort to drive development by constructing roads, healthcare facilities, schools, and other public infrastructure, fostering economic resilience and sustainable growth.

A significant driver of fiscal expansion has been the robust growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). By the third quarter of 2024, IGR had surged by an impressive 286.2%, rising from N37.4 billion in mid-2023 to N144.7 billion. This remarkable growth can be attributed to improved tax collection mechanisms, economic diversification, and enhanced public services. Such revenue growth signals an increasingly self-reliant state economy, reducing dependency on federal allocations and empowering the government to implement transformative projects.

The transport sector faces a facelift with the construction of four ultra-modern Transport Infrastructure Projects (TIP) in Holy Ghost, Gariki, Abakpa, and Nsukka. Inspired by global models from Singapore and Dubai, these hubs aim to streamline traffic, reduce congestion, and stimulate economic activities in the state’s rapidly urbanizing regions. These modern transit systems reflect the administration’s commitment to urban planning and sustainable development.

Energy reform has not been left behind. Governor Mbah championed the Enugu State Electricity Bill’s passage, leading to the creation of the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC). This initiative paved the way for Independent Power Projects (IPP), such as the 10MW plant by Fedikore Limited, ensuring more stable electricity for businesses and households. The establishment of Mainpower Limited, a new distribution entity, signifies Enugu’s quest for energy autonomy and industrial growth.

In a historic move, the Governor introduced a N80,000 minimum wage for all state workers—a first for Enugu State. This policy, which extends to local government employees and primary school teachers, highlights the administration’s commitment to equitable economic growth and workers’ welfare.

President Tinubu’s visit was a ceremonial engagement and a validation of Enugu’s developmental trajectory. The projects and policies inaugurated during this visit reflect a bold vision for the future grounded in innovation, security, and inclusive growth. As Enugu strides confidently into the future, it stands as a model of transformative governance for the rest of Nigeria. As Enugu continues to forge ahead, the significance of these projects extends beyond their physical manifestation. They represent hope, resilience, and a belief in the potential of collective action. Enugu State is rewriting its own narrative and setting a standard for regional development across Nigeria by leveraging technology, fostering education, and enhancing infrastructure.

The President’s visit to Enugu was a resounding affirmation of the state’s trajectory toward becoming an economic hub and a model for progress. Governor Mbah’s bold initiatives in education, healthcare, security, and economic diversification reflect a leadership attuned to the needs of the people while remaining forward-looking. This visit was a moment of celebration and a rallying point for further action and deeper collaboration between state and federal governments. As Enugu State looks to the future, the projects commissioned during this visit stand as pillars of development, promising a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow for all.

Dr Jeff Ukachukwu is a renowned communication expert and public commentator He can be reached on jeffuka@gmail.com.

