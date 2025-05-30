President Tinubu’s Scorecard: Renaming The Ministry Appears To Have Galvanised The Sector –Oni

Share

Given the inflow of Nigerian artists competing on the international scene, the country’s entertainment sector has undoubtedly become a focal point for both domestic and foreign multinational corporations.

Currently, the sector is primarily driven by private individuals who, through their hard work and dedication, have continued to deliver honour and glory to the nation. If these young talents are effectively harnessed, the country will profit more.

According to a report by Stears Business, the Nigerian music industry is the second-best performing entertainment and media consumer market globally, behind only the American music industry.

The entertainment and media sector contributed approximately $1.4 billion to Nigeria’s GDP in 2023, representing about 1.72% of the total GDP. Motion picture and music recording alone accounted for roughly N154 billion (about $197.6 million USD) in the same year.

The creative sector currently employs about 4.2 million people. With proper harnessing, it’s projected to create an additional2.7 million jobs within the next 4-5 years. Nollywood is already one of the largest employers in Nigeria, ranked the second-largest film industry globally, built almost entirely on private effort. One of the slogans of President Tinubu’s campaign was “Emi lo Kan” which is a Yoruba expression for “It is my turn”.

Entertainers and media practitioners look forward to the impacts the new administration would have on the Nigerian entertainment industry and earnestly hope that it would be the Industry’s turn to receive special attention towards development when he took over the mantle precisely May 29, 2023.

But how has the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government performed in this last 24 months in this sector that is so imperative for development, and which has the potential to become the major contributor to the nation’s economy, creating job opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

For stakeholders in the sector, despite the fact that a lot still needs to be done, the Arts and Culture sector has, during this first two years, experienced a dynamic period marked by renewed investments, policy initiatives; and emphasis on economy appears to have galvanised the sector.

Also a lot of international collaborative ventures are helping to promote the sector. They, however, underscored the need for the government to constitute the governing boards of the parastatals in the sector, and the reopening of the National Theatre, among other issues.

Recognition of industry’s significance:

President Tinubu has acknowledged the creative industry’s vital role in Nigeria’s economic growth, highlighting its capacity for job creation and its contribution to the nation’s soft power through the ‘Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere’ initiative.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, emphasized the strategic significance of ‘Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere’ as Nigeria’s National Soft Power and Tourism brand. She stated that the initiative would drive efforts to fully harness the economic potential of the country’s cultural sector.

Since its launch in 2023, the soft power initiative has made significant strides in promoting Nigeria’s creative industries on the global stage, enhancing the nation’s cultural influence, boosting its global soft power ranking by 14 spots, and establishing it as an attractive hub for investment in the creative sector. “Our focus is on monetizing Intellectual Property and generating revenue from our rich cultural and tourism assets.

This will be achieved by showcasing and exporting Nigerian creative products and talent, creating access to international markets, and securing global funding to support our creative economy.” The President has publicly congratulated and praised Nigerian creatives for their achievements, notably Funke Akindele for her box office success with ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and also indicated a commitment to providing a conducive environment for the entertainment industry to further thrive.

He also extolled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export. “The creative industry is one of the highemployment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration.

I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide a conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” President Tinubu stated. However, as much work has to be done to maximise the industry’s benefits, increase its appeal to investors so they may invest, and enable the sector to remain competitive with its international counterparts.

Renaming of the Ministry as that of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy

Speaking with New Telegraph on the review of two years of President Tinubu’s administration, especially on the sector, renowned scholar, professor of Theatre Arts and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services) of the University of Lagos, and former president of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof. Duro Oni, said:

“The renaming of the Ministry as that of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, with its emphasis on Economy appears to have galvanised the sector.” He noted that there are also a lot of international collaborative ventures which are helping to promote the sector. He, however, stressed that “while the parastatals in the sector are making strident efforts, the government should constitute their governing boards.

That way, the supervisory mechanisms would be put in place. “It is encouraging that the private sector initiatives like Terra Kulture, Tikera MADHouse, Kunle Afolayan’s KAP and Heritage Africa in Abuja are making waves.

These are complimented with government efforts in Lagos such as J Randle Centre and Glover Memorial. “Nigerian music, movies, fashion and art should continue to be promoted, leaving no stones unturned.” Reopening and management of National Theatre Prof. Oni emphasised that reopening and management of the National Theatre, renamed after Wole Soyinka should be given priority.

Also speaking with New Telegraph, the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA), Mr Adeniran Makinde, said: “The Minister has yet to show workings explicitly about theatre or a roadmap to turn things around for the performing arts, as expected. However, there are indications, though tilted more toward the music industry.”

Funding

Industry watchers believe that another way to improve the entertainment industry in Nigeria is by providing funding through policies that offer loans and grants as intervention funds for professionals in the industry, and that the President Tinubu administration should ensure that these intervention funds are widely publicised so that industry professionals have enough information about their availability and the application process.

To ensure that these funds are accessible to industry professionals, the requirements for qualification should not be overly stringent, and ownership rights in projects should not be required to be ceded before qualifying for funding provided by the government. To administer these funds, a special government committee should be established.

Infrastructure investment:

The government should prioritize investments in infrastructure to foster economic growth and social development. One way to achieve this is by establishing state-of-the-art arenas and coliseums in strategic locations across all the geopolitical zones in the country.

These venues will provide much-needed spaces for large-scale musical concerts and performance arts that can compete globally, thereby boosting the country’s cultural and creative industries. This will promote social cohesion and a sense of national identity, which are essential for the country’s growth and stability.

The creative industry in Nigeria has the potential to become a major contributor to the nation’s economy, creating job opportunities for millions of Nigerians and improving the country’s image on the global stage.

However, this requires significant investment, both from the government and the private sector. The government should collaborate with industry stakeholders to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and talent to the rest of the world.

