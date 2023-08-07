President Tinubu’s broadcast and the burning questions

Much as the President Ahmed Tinubu broadcast on Monday July, 31, 2023 was meant to renew the hopes of Nigerians for better days ahead, it has since generated mixed reactions from concerned citizens. The reason is all because the broadcast was made amidst the twin features of soaring waves of hunger and anger in the land, brought about of course, by his government’s sudden removal of fuel subsidy without palliatives in place.

Looking at it from the perspectives of appreciating the current suffering of the people, the reeling out of palliatives and his appeal for understanding and calm, he deserves commendation. And that is for speaking directly with Nigerians, unlike his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.

While some analysts believe that Tinubu made the broadcast on that day, surreptitiously to dissuade the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other aggrieved unionists from embarking on the nation-wide protests against the removal of fuel subsidy, others are of the firm belief that he means well for the long-suffering Nigerians. To such people, his revelation that over N1 trillion has been saved from the subsidy removal, within a short span of two months is worthy of praise.

The bitter truth of the matter, however, is that the president has left the substance of getting the refineries in good shape-to provide cheaper fuel for the citizens-to chasing the shadows of palliatives. In this wise, Tinubu who incidentally, highlighted in his speech that a favoured few individuals latched in on the slush fund of fuel subsidy to feather their nests, should set up a panel with promptitude, to thoroughly investigate those behind it all with the bold bid to bring the culprits to instant justice. Why should the sins of a few avaricious politicians be visited on the helpless masses? It does not stand logic on its head.

Indeed, it amounts to gross injustice and crass impunity to allow such unpatriotic elements to have brought millions of Nigerians into the poverty bracket by their insatiable greed and yet go Scot-free! Acts of gross corruption should no longer be tolerated, if our current crop of political helmsmen mean well for the nation.

And that brings us to the president’s silence on the persisting and yet unjustifiable huge cost of governance. As rightly mentioned by Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, the Lead Partner, CMC Connect LLP in a recent media chat, this is not the time for long motorcades for overtly greedy politicians in office. Rather, the harsh economic realities on ground should call for the cut down in their offensive display of affluence and apparatchiks of office.

That brings to the public sphere the proposed allocation of the humongous sums of N40 billion and N70 billion by the new set of lawmakers for the purchase of bullet-proof vehicles and palliatives for themselves, respectively! What is needed at this trying moment is self-sacrifice.

For instance, considering the fact that many of them are rich, they could agree to be placed on 50 per cent of their huge salary packages and do away with official cars, for the meantime. They should also make out time to travel back to their constituencies; to interact with the people, share in their challenges and return more sober and reflective on the matrix of servant-leadership.

Such humble moves would inform them much more on the palliatives relevant to their people and assist in having a credible database of those who should benefit, right down to the local government level.

And talking about the palliatives, Mister President promised N200 billion on boosting food production and another N200 billion on transportation. Apparently, these are laudable initiatives that would reduce the high costs that the citizens spend on both food and transportation. But these have been hugely affected by the hyperinflation scaling to over 22 per cent due to the fuel subsidy removal.

What matters more, at this trying moment is the right application of such funds for the desired impact on the Human Development Index (HDI) of the people, they are meant to benefit, instead of being converted into conduit pipes for self-serving politicians.

The other palliative, of offering each beneficiary running a small and medium scale enterprise a loan at nine per cent interest rate, refundable over 36 months runs against an unhealthy business environment. These include low return on investment given the hyperinflation vis-a-vis the low purchasing power of the average Nigerian.

Though the World Bank claims that the palliatives have the capacity of making impact, our position is that of the government re-ordering its priority. The provision of an enabling environment for businesses and industrial production to thrive will in the long run pull more people out of the pit of poverty, rather than handing out peanuts to the hungry citizens only for a short period.

To take the right step forward, the Tinubu-led administration should do everything humanly possible to get the refineries working. There should be comprehensive engagement between the leaders and the led majority; instead of forcing the wishes of a favoured few political jobbers down the throat of the long-maligned citizens.

Related