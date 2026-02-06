President Tinubu’s Bold But Subtle Reforms

As governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the foremost advocate and activist for the most fundamental and far-reaching reforms in Nigeria’s federal system.

At various times, then Governor Tinubu pushed his Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), to press at the apex court in the Federation, the Supreme Court, the various rights of Lagos State that were perceived to be breached by the Federal Government.

In that process, Lagos won several landmark cases which upheld its right to have statutory allocations under the constitution released to the state; its constitutional responsibility over urban planning and environmental control; its rights over lottery and games betting; its right to create new local government councils without prejudice to the concomitant responsibility of the National Assembly to effect the necessary constitutional amendments for such new councils to become viable legal entities.

Of course, it is also well known that as governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu was the first to articulate the case for state police when he insisted that state created, regulated and run police outfits had become an inevitable imperative to an over-centralized, unitary police force so obviously incapable of effectively fulfilling its security obligations to a complex, diverse and plural Nigerian Federation.

Against this background of his history of political and Judicial activism in the pursuit of the restructuring of the Nigerian polity and the deepening of our federal practice, it was expected in a number of quarters that President Tinubu, on assumption of office, would take radical, even revolutionary, steps to effect path-breaking changes in the structure and character of the Nigerian Federation.

Such expectations not only underestimate the onerous complexities involved in the process of engineering fundamental structural change in Nigeria but also exaggerate the capability of one person, no matter how well-meaning, to remake and refashion the country according to his own imagination.

Nigeria is a complex amalgam of an assortment of peoples, cultures, perspectives, perceptions, assumptions, beliefs and psychological outlooks as well as philosophical orientations.

The strength and potential of any transformative leader for a reasonable degree of success in Nigeria is his strategic dexterity to bring about necessary change, mostly in an incremental manner and in a way that does not rupture ingrained habits and expectations with possible large-scale dysfunctional consequences.

And that is the genius of President Bola Tinubu’s governance style in the little over two and a half years that he has been in power since May 2023. To his credit, President Tinubu has taken bold, reformative steps where necessary, especially with regard to the economy.

But generally, he has proceeded cautiously, taking into consideration the myriad peculiarities and sensitivities of our diverse polity and recording concrete changes without destabilising consequences.

Let us take the issue of the State police. The President of Nigeria will necessarily have to approach this issue more cautiously and tentatively than when considering the matter purely from the prism of a state governor.

For one, not all states have the munificent fiscal resources to establish and fund state police outfits. Again, there is the understandable fear among opposition elements in states as to what antagonistic and dictatorial uses some state governors may deploy police outfits under their control.

Furthermore, there is the issue of qualitative standardisation of training, psychological disposition, ethical orientation and professionalism that state police outfits cannot be allowed to fall below.

All this implies that state police cannot be a matter of presidential diktat, brought into being ‘with immediate effect’. Rather, it will entail close collaborative hard work among the presidency, the national Assembly, state governors and legislators, as well as current members of the existing security architecture among critical stakeholders, as is currently being done.

Yet, the continuing equipping, training and re-training of the military, police and intelligence services; the expansion and reorienting of the National Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC); Establishment of the Forest Rangers; upgrading and modernization of police training colleges etc are gradual reforms being undertaken in this critical sector by a President who knows he must tread cautiously, wisely but firmly to achieve defined objectives.

In a similar vein, the Ministry of Livestock Production, headed by some of the best and brightest brains from the requisite parts of the country known for this form of animal husbandry, is planning for and gradually bringing about the much-needed modernisation of techniques, practices and orientations in an area of the economy with huge, yet untapped potential.

Again, through the Electricity Act 2023, the administration has brought about a decentralisation that enables states to build and regulate their own electricity markets, with several states now actively establishing their own power supply markets to foster local development.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the determined implementation of the Electricity Act, 2023, has enabled state governments to independently generate, transmit, and distribute power.

Consequently, he notes that for the first time in history, state-level electrical markets now allow regions to design local energy solutions directed to meet their peculiar economic needs.

Another important development is the development of a National Integrated Electricity Policy, which was approved in February 2025, and which defines the responsibilities of regulators, utilities, investors, technical operators and consumers, transcending traditional and renewable power generation sectors. This under Tinubu marked the end of over two decades without a broad-based roadmap for the power sector.

Again, in the railway sector, the shifting of the responsibility for rail to the Concurrent Legislative List from the Exclusive Legislative List has been a major development under the Tinubu administration. This has opened up the space for states and private investors to develop rail projects and open new financing avenues.

Some of the key standard Gauge lines focused on here include Kano-Katsina-Maradi, aimed for completion this year to boost trade; a major overhaul of the 2,024 km narrow-gauge line for economic revival in the Eastern Corridor and the Kaduna-Kano and Lagos-Kano Lines as key components of the sector’s modernisation drive.

Perhaps the most poignant illustration of the difficulties and challenges of implementing reforms in a complex entity like Nigeria is the mixed reception accorded to President Tinubu’s tax reforms, which took effect at the beginning of this year.

But for the tenacity of the President in insisting on the imperative of the tax reforms, the most intensive and extensive re-engineering of Nigeria’s fiscal governance architecture since independence, the complex of laws comprising the task reforms would have been stillborn.

The opposition and animosity to the laws, fueled by a mosaic of factors including imaginary regional antagonism, contrived tales of super exploitation of the less privileged, undemonstrated and unscientific assertions of tax imposition without developmental benefits to show, have been deep and intense.

At the commencement of the controversy, when the proposed new tax reforms were first unveiled to the public, a leading statesman from a part of the country declared vehemently that the law was dead on arrival; that it was designed against a particular region, even though he had not read the draft and had no intention of doing so!!

Of course, architects of the Tinubu administration’s comprehensive tax law reforms have gone to great lengths and left no stone unturned to correct misconceptions and explain the essence of the reforms to Nigerians. Made up essentially of four components, the new laws encapsulate the Nigerian Tax Act (NTA); the Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA).

The Nigerian Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSA) and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act. As summarised in one report, “Together, these reforms consolidate and repeal more than a dozen outdated tax statutes, setting a unified direction for personal income tax, corporate taxation, VAT, capital gains, and fiscal governance”.

Despite tax and economic experts’ expositions as regards the benefits of these reforms and their beneficial impacts, particularly on the most vulnerable individuals and corporate members of the private sector, some opposition political elements, labour leaders and civil society activists continue to make misleading claims on the tax reform,s devoid of logical rationalisations or scientific validation.

Under the new tax regime, for instance, small businesses enjoy considerable tax reliefs. In this regard, small companies with gross turnover less than N100m and fixed assets less than N250m are no longer required to pay Company Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax or the 4% Development Levy.

Another feature of the tax reforms is that such multiple levies as TETFUND contributions, PTF, IT Levy and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Levy are replaced by a 4% Development Levy on assessable profits. Scores of duplicated tax obligations have been eliminated, and the sector streamlined for greater convenience and ease of doing business.

Furthermore, those earning incomes less than N800,000 a year are now exempt from payment of Personal Income Tax, although high earners have a top marginal tax increment of 25%. In the same vein, while VAT payment is retained at 7.5%, essential food items, medical supplies and books now enjoy VAT exemption, thus exerting less pressure on the pockets, particularly of low-income earners.

This is by no means an attempt to go into the details of the tax reforms Acts but only showing that rather than arbitrarily increasing taxes, the reforms actually ease the tax burden on the most vulnerable sections of the populace while striving to bring those currently evading tax payment while capable of paying into the tax net.

There are those who try to play on an aversion to tax payment, which is endemic to most societies, to whip up sentiments againstthe government by instigating people to abhor the payment of taxes. In Nigeria, this attitude is not new; it dates back even to the First Republic.

Thus, in a speech on the Supplementary Appropriation Ordinance delivered on the floor of the House of Representatives on 16th August, 1964, Chief Obafemi Awolowo came down hard on those politicians who had the habit of mobilising people against tax payment.

In his words on that occasion, “What we have to guard against are misguided efforts in an attempt to solve the economic problems of this country, and also the vote-catching tactics of many politicians in this country, whereby they attempt to scare the people in regard to anything that savours of taxation, whether direct or indirect”.

Concluding that speech, Chief Awolowo averred that “And so it goes to show the effect of irresponsibility of certain politicians in this country by creating scares about payment of tax…and I would therefore wind up by saying that we, on the threshold of this New Constitution, are on the cross roads; there is that broad, smooth road, with promises of no- taxation, and efforts to get money from other places, leading nowhere but to perdition, poverty, disease and economic enslavement; and there is the other road – people who go there in pay tax.

They also have to apply self-help and self-sacrifice to get where they want. But this road, Mr President, leads to success, to prosperity and to the exploitation of our natural resources by the people of this country”.

Honourable Abiodun FALEKE is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance.