President Tinubu To Pay Condolence Visit To Kano

In a statement by the Director General, Media and Publicity to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sanusi Bature, it was disclosed that Kano State will receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today.

The visit comes in the wake of the recent passing of the highly respected industrialist, Aminu Dantata, whose remarkable contributions to commerce and philanthropy left a lasting impact on the nation.

READ ALSO:

Governor Yusuf described the President’s planned visit as a powerful symbol of national unity and a tribute to both the people of Kano and the enduring legacy of late Dantata.

He called on residents to welcome the President with warmth and hospitality, upholding the traditional dignity for which Kano is renowned.

He also stressed the importance of showing respect to national leaders.

Finally, he assured the people that security and logistics to help the President have a comfortable visit were already in place.