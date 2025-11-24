President Tinubu To Declare Open Big Sports Dialogue 1.0 In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is expected to officially declare open the maiden edition of the Big Sports Dialogue 1.0 today in Lagos, according to the organisers.

The landmark event is designed as a platform to examine the critical challenges facing Nigerian sports and to propose reforms that can strengthen and transform the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

It will bring together leading policymakers, sector experts, industry stakeholders and influential voices to chart a more sustainable and progressive course for sports development in the country.

Among the key speakers are Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC); Hon Bukola Olopade, Director-General of the NSC; Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, DirectorGeneral of the National Institute of Sports; and Mike Itemuagbor, renowned sports marketing consultant.

Others include basketball advocate Igoche Mark; Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi; Arise TV Morning Show co-host Rufai Oseni; and former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick.

Also expected to speak are Chris Green, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports; Aisha Falode, seasoned sportscaster and NFF board member; Steve Oshio; Abubakar Lawal; Bashire Are; and respected broadcaster Dr. Reuben Abati.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Osaze Ebueku, described the dialogue as a timely intervention, noting that it serves as “a call to action for all Nigerians to come together and shape the future of sports in the country.”