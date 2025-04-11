President Tinubu Should Slow Down On Borrowing, Taxation

Share

For two years now, President Bola Tinubu appears to have placed much of his focus on borrowing and taxation.

This misplaced focus has made the president overlook the real challenges of the Nigerian economy, which ought to be addressed headlong by any administration that truly intends to revive it.

This wrong economic approach has been criticised by renowned economists and well-meaning people. For instance, available records show that Nigeria’s borrowings under the Tinubu administration have been significant.

Information from the Debt Management Office (DMO) states that the country’s total debt profile grew from N87.3 trillion in June 2023 to N134.2 trillion in June 2024, representing an increase of N46.9 trillion. Further analysis proves that the debt profile increased by N600 billion between June 2023 and September 2023, and then by N9.4 trillion between September 2023 and December 2023.

By March 2024, the loan portfolio had grown to N121.6 trillion, representing an increase of N24.3 trillion. As at the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria’s total debt profile stands at N121.67 trillion, with an external debt stock of N56 trillion and a domestic debt stock of N65.64 trillion.

The impact of this borrowing on the Nigerian economy is a growing concern. Debt servicing alone consumed N4 trillion in the second quarter of 2024.

This situation, where about 96% of the total national revenue is used for debt servicing, has raised concerns about the country’s reliance on loans and its potential consequences for the economy. The 2025 budget has tentatively been approved at N54.99 trillion, representing a 35% increase from the 2024 budget.

Not relenting in its borrowing spree, the Federal Government of Nigeria intends to borrow $1.7 billion in Euro bonds and $500 million in Sukuk financing, all amounting to a cumulative $2.2 billion to fund the 2025 budget. Beyond the unending chain of borrowings, the current administration has increased existing taxes and introduced new ones.

The hallmark of President Tinubu’s tax regime is the controversial Tax Reform Bills which has created divisions in both the National Assembly and the entire country. The Federal Government has given several reasons to justify its borrowings, tax drive and the tax reform bill.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has authoritatively argued in different fora that both the aforementioned borrowings as well as borrowing plan and tax reform bills are part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s finances and enhance economic reforms. He revealed that the borrowing plan will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

The fact that the huge borrowings and high tax regime which have become the flagships of President Tinubu’s administration has not yielded tangible improvements to the Nigerian economy makes Minister Edun’s argument untenable.

At best, all that the borrowings and in- creased taxation had done was to provide government officials easy funds to spend, scare away investors and compound both official corruption and the economic woes of the ordinary Nigerian masses.

The problem with the economy began with the discovery of oil and total reliance on oil revenue which did not require commensurate work.

President Tinubu and his team are hereby advised to review their approach by incorporating aggressive resuscitation of both the power, infrastructural other sectors to drive the productivity of the vast Nigeria population

This coupled with the financial profligacy of the second military regime in Nigeria which had allegedly ‘complained’ that: “The problem of Nigeria was not how to make money but how to spend it”, led to unbridled corruption.

This sustained corruption and loss of interest in work or positive industry led to the collapse of Nigerian institutions.

The cumulative results of fluctuating or dwindling oil revenue, increase in unproductive but consuming population and sustained corruption are hunger, violent crimes and economic crises and unaccountable leadership currently bedevilling the nation.

The point here is that taxation and borrowings without institutional reforms to enhance accountability, production and service delivery cannot heal or revive the ailing Nigerian economy. Borrowing money and increasing taxes to service the debts and official exotic appetite constitute a mere vicious circle of economic crises.

There is a need to radically reform the energy, education, health, industrial and agricultural sectors and prime them for sustainable production of goods and provision of goods and services. It is production and provision of goods and services that will strengthen both the economy and the naira and earn the country foreign exchange.

The population of Nigeria which is presumably the most populous black country in the world makes her a prized ready market. Providing goods and services locally for this army of consumers and patrons is a sure way to economic recovery and prosperity. Like an economic pundit posited: “No country can attain economic prosperity by taxing her poor and unproductive population”.

President Tinubu and his team are hereby advised to review their approach by incorporating aggressive resuscitation of both the power, infrastructural and other sectors to drive the productivity of the vast Nigeria population. This is the surest and simplest route to economic recovery.

