President Tinubu Should Ban Open Grazing In Nigeria

For a long time, successive Nigerian administrations have never been really proactive. Rather, they wait for foreseen challenges or even calamities to befall the country before they start reacting – a practice which has become known as the ‘fire brigade approach’ in Nigerian parlance.

This was why nothing was saved from either the oil glut of the Gen. Yakubu Gowon time and the Iraq – Iran war oil windfall during the time of Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Even when former President Goodluck Jonathan saved from the rise in crude prices during his presidency, the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) prevailed on him, in spite of the advice and warning of a possible lurking economic meltdown by Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was the head of the Nigeria’s economic team, for the saved funds to be shared.

Sadly the shared funds were spent on frivolities and when the predicted economic crisis came, both the federal and state governments were caught napping.

Even in the face of the daunting economic challenges, Nigerian leaders have continued to handle the national treasury as if the nation is in prosperity. Nigeria’s obese debt profile and crave for more loans is proof that in the country’s leadership circle, the forewarned is never forearmed.

A new farming season is in the offing. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is facing a daunting challenge – food insecurity. With a population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, the country’s agricultural sector is under immense pressure to produce sufficient food to feed her citizens.

Unfortunately, the current state of hunger in Nigeria is alarming, with millions of citizens struggling to access nutritious food on a daily basis. According to recent studies, Nigeria ranks among the top 10 developing countries facing serious food insecurity.

While Nigeria’s population grows at geometric proportion, her food production rate grows at arithmetic proportion. This has created a progressively widening gap between the population and food availability, leading to a significant gap between demand and supply.

This gap is exacerbated by factors such as climate change, insecurity, and inadequate agricultural infrastructure. Hence, the perennial hunger and food insecurity which have compounded the country’s economic woes.

Several factors contribute to hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria: the nation’s rapid population growth puts pressure on the country’s agricultural sector, making sufficient food production challenging.

The lack of functional roads, storage facilities, and irrigation systems hinders agricultural productivity and food distribution. Climate-related disasters, such as droughts and floods, negatively impact agricultural production and food security.

The Boko Haram insurgency in the north-eastern region has displaced thousands of people, while the violent marauding herders who often clash with farmers in local communities in the southern parts of the country constitutes great impediment to farming in the entire southern Nigeria. These have negatively impacted agricultural activities and food supply chains all over the country in no mean measure.

To address the pressing issue of food insecurity, the government must take proactive steps to ensure sufficient food production and distribution. The government should allocate a significant portion of the national budget to the agricultural sector to support farmers, improve infrastructure, and enhance productivity.

Government should promote climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as conservation agriculture and agroforestry, to mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture. The government should build functional roads, storage facilities, and sustainable irrigation systems to support agricultural productivity and food distribution.

Beyond these though, the government should ban open grazing and support modern approaches to livestock development like ranching. This will go a long way in ending herdsmen-farmers clashes and free encumbered farmlands for cultivation. Both the government and farmers should equally explore aquaculture.

Livestock and aquaculture development will diversify food sources and improve nutrition. One of the greatest factors responsible for food scarcity is post-harvest losses of farm produce arising from lack of storage facilities and processing equipment. This is pathetic given the fact that farm produce is naturally perishable.

Radical investments in food storage and preservation facilities will reduce post-harvest losses, enhance food security and boost foreign exchange. The government should give functional encouragement to small and medium scale agribusinesses, including access to financial facilities, agricultural inputs and extension services, to enhance farming.

Agriculture, especially food security, cannot be achieved separately by either government or private individuals. Collaboration of both the government and the private sector is necessary for food security to be achieved because a lot of other ancillary factors like expertise, technology and security are involved.

As Nigeria welcomes the rainy season and commences this year’s farming season, this essay seeks to prompt the respective leadership of the country, states and the local government areas to take proactive actions by arranging for the security of farmers, putting in place functional supply and distribution of farm inputs to all farmers within their respective jurisdictions and the establishment of Public Private Partnership for the purpose of establishing farm produce storage and processing facilities.

The raucous tales of bloodletting in Benue and elsewhere is a disturbing precursor to hunger and food insecurity as farmers in those areas have abandoned their farms. President Bola Tinubu should rise to the occasion and charge the ministry of livestock production to enforce total ban of open grazing in Nigeria and to assist individual livestock farmers to establish modern ranches.

