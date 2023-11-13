President Tinubu Performs Lesser Hajj In Saudi Arabia

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, performed Lesser Hajj (Umrah) in Makkah Saudi Arabia, during which he prayed for God’s divine guidance in leading Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, on his verified X handle.

According to him, the president embarked on the Islamic rite after the completion of his official duties in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, where he participated in the Saudi-African Summit.

READ ALSO:

He added that during this spiritual journey, the President offered prayers for the prosperity of Nigeria and sought divine guidance to lead the country.

“His Excellency President Bola Tinubu took time off at the end of his official engagements in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to perform the lesser Hajj (Umrah) earlier today in Makkah. He used the opportunity to pray for Nigeria’s greatness and divine guidance for him”, Abdulaziz said.