President Tinubu Passionate About Sports, Says Sports Minister

The new minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has reiterated the president, Bola Tinubu’s commitment to sports development. In his renewed commitment to the development of sports in the country, the Minister on Friday in Lagos held an interactive session with relevant stakeholders in the sports industry with a view to repositioning the sector, in line with global realities At the meeting, the Minister stated that the interaction was imperative, especially, considering the fact that sports has remained the most unifying factor in Nigeria.

Enoh informed that President Tinubu is passionate about the development of sports in the country, not only as recreation but also to provide opportunity for economic empowerment, job creation, security and poverty alleviation, among others The Minister who described the meeting as a family one, called on stakeholders in the industry, sports loving Nigerians and the media in particular, to partner with the present Administration in order to develop the sector.

This, he said, can be achieved through objective, balanced and positive reportage by the media He noted that his focus, in addition, is to ensure the development of sports, right from grassroots because, according to him, the talents are right in there. “We need to sit down, commit and agree on what we want to achieve with the various federations and the best way to achieve these targets,” he said. “Due to my strong passion to succeed, it will do no good for me to take sides. I am approaching this job with an open mind and at all times, I will support the best.

The interest of the nation must always come first. Speaking earlier, the Group Sports Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Tony Ubani, assured that the media will continue to partner with government with a view to ensuring the development of sports in the country.