President Tinubu Lauds Aliyu At 54

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrates the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, on his 54th birthday.

President Tinubu stated this in a statement signed and issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and circulated in Sokoto on Monday.

It’s further stated that President Tinubu lauds the outstanding leadership testimonials of Dr Aliyu Sokoto, noting his steady growth and consistency in quality service provision as he ascended the public service ladder as two-time Commissioner, Deputy Governor, and Pioneer Executive Secretary of Police Trust Fund to now serving as the Executive Governor of Sokoto State.

The President commends the Governor for his unequivocal adherence to progressive principles and penchant for unquestioned loyalty under the able mentorship of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

while appreciating Governor Aliyu’s implementation of people-oriented programmes in Sokoto, such as the robust provision of infrastructure, potable water, environmental sanitation, health services, widening deployment of digital innovation and ICT training for the youth, care for the physically challenged, among others.

President Tinubu wishes the Governor good health, strength, and wisdom in the service of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.