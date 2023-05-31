In a time when Nigerians from all levels of life are giving their verdict and opinions on the new President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Magnus Abe has some strong words of encouragement and praise for the President.

Magnus Abe on Wednesday said President Tinubu has the capacity to bring political reconciliation between him and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Abe, who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State in the 2023 governorship election disclosed this while speaking with the NAN on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall that it is an open secret that Abe and the former governor of Rivers State, Amaechi have been in the log-ahead for quite a while now.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new president, Abe said Tinubu has the capacity and competence to unite diverse groups and interests within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the country at large.

“He made Lagos a home for everybody, and he is now trying to make a home for all Nigerians,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to moderate their high expectations from the new government. He said, “It will take time but we will get there.

“I have very high expectations, but I know that most Nigerians have mixed expectations because in 2015 expectations were so high and a lot of people felt that those expectations were not met.

“People are controlling their expectations now, which is good for Tinubu so that he can shock them with performance. ”

“I have always been with Tinubu at the national level,” he added.