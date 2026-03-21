President Tinubu Hails Tony Elumelu At 62

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated Nigerian economist, banker and philanthropist Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, ahead of his 62nd birthday celebration on Sunday, March 22.

In a press statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu hailed Elumelu, who doubles as the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transcorp, and the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The President described Elumelu as “An African business icon and a standout advocate of the Nigerian and African enterprise.”

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President Tinubu commended the business leader for “his resilience, the excellence that governs his entire enterprise and his staunch belief in Africapitalism.”

As Elumelu marks the occasion, Tinubu joined his family and associates in wishing him “good health and strength and continued success in his pursuits.”

The President also praised Elumelu’s commitment to youth development, particularly through the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s entrepreneurship programme, which he noted: “has so far trained 2.5 million young Africans in 54 countries and empowered over 24,000 budding African entrepreneurs with non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 each.”