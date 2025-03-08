President Tinubu Hails Osinbajo At 68

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extended congratulations to former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 68th birthday.

President Tinubu, in his congratulatory message titled ‘President Tinubu hails longtime associate, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, 68″, issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Osinbanjo as a close ally, friend, and brother.

The President affirmed that as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in his administration as Lagos governor, Osinbajo partnered with him to institute many political and judicial reforms in the state, using the instrumentality of the law.

Tinubu noted that Osinbajo, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, worked harmoniously with former President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver good governance and critical infrastructural projects for the country.

He also recalled how Osinbajo proved his mettle when he briefly acted as President while Buhari was on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian leader acknowledged that Osinbajo exercised his “democratic right and freedom” in 2023 when he contested alongside him for the presidential ticket of the APC.

Tinubu joined Osinbajo’s family, particularly his wife Dolapo and children, friends and associates, in wishing the erudite professor many more years of good health and a future filled with continued success and achievements.

