President Tinubu Hails NASENI’s Contribution To Economy

A special recognition of excellent performance toward fulfilling Federal Government’s socio-economic agenda has been accorded the management of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu in his nationwide address to mark the May 29-second-year anniversary of his administration, televised live to the nation, hailed NASENI under the leadership of the Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu for the Agency’s numerous achievements of high impact projects and programmes that are steering Nigeria along the critical path of socio-economic development, According to the President, NASENI has championed youth empowerment, skill acquisition and job creation initiatives for unemployed Nigerian youths, thus supporting the federal government’s plan to empower the next generation, bridge inequality and place young Nigerians at the heart of national development.

President Tinubu said: “Nowhere is placing young Nigerians at the heart of national development more evident than at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), where the current management is making giant strides.”

