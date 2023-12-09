President Tinubu Greets Akpabjo At 61

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated with the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Saturday, December 9.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngalale, the President affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45, after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

The President said Akpabio’s antecedents as a political leader would continue to attract recognition home and abroad.

The President appreciated the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices, most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.

As the Senate President turned 61, Tinubu wished the Chairman of the National Assembly, whose service to the nation continued to inspire patriotism, many happy returns.

The President prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless Senator Akpabio and his family.