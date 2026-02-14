President Tinubu Commissions Projects In Kebbi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Birnin Kebbi to attend the Agricultural Fair and Display, as part of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

The President was received at the airport by top government officials of Kebbi State, led by Governor Nasiru Idris, Minister of State for Defence, and some state governors.

The Federal Government had earlier on Wednesday officially flagged off the Argungu Fishing Festival in Abuja, the federal capital territory and in Arugungu local government area of the state

The President said the introduction of the use of local content in this year’s festival explains the government’s priority on Made-in-Nigeria goods and products, adding that the Federal Government is ready to harness the potential of the automotive industry, which is capable of generating billions of dollars annually for the country.

Upon his arrival, the President also commissioned the ultra-modern state secretariat, the dualised 3 lane Carriage Way Along Emir Haruna Road, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences, Ambursa, and the kebbi State Central motor park and Arugungu By-Pass road, which was dualised by the Nasiru Idris administration.

He commended Governor Nasir Idris for the gigantic projects executed within two and a half years, saying, “I’m not surprised, as I knew the governor even before now.

President Tinubu, while in the state, will also headline the 61st edition of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as the special guest of honour.

The festival, which is one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events and staged by the riverside of the historic Matan Fada, is recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.