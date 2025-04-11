President Tinubu Commissions AATC Complex

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has commissioned Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) of Africa Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Abuja on Thursday.

The AATC is a business complex that will house the bank’s regional office, a conference facility, a technology and SME incubator hub, a Digital Trade Gateway, a hotel, and a trade and exhibition centre.

It will, among others, provide office spaces for Nigerian, African and foreign financial and policy organisations. The Centre is to tackle the lack of trade and market information and the shortage of provision of trade facilitation services in Africa by establishing trade facilitation hubs across Africa and the CARICOM region.

The “Afreximbank African Trade Centre” (AATCs), accommodates trade hubs that will contribute to the Bank’s efforts to bridge the trade information gap in Africa and improve intra-African trade.

The AATC in Abuja provides a comprehensive range of services, including a large conference centre, a trade and exhibition centre, a Digital Trade Gateway, a 148-bed four-star ONOMO Hotel, office spaces for local and foreign financial and policy organisations, a gym, and a wellness centre—all under one roof for maximum convenience and efficiency. It will include a tech and SME incubation centre.

