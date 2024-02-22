President Tinubu and Nigeria’s ‘Managers-Of-The-Turbulent’

‘Managers-of-the-turbulent’ is a political jargon the ‘trouble-makers’ at the University of Jos minted. These trouble-makers at Jos University were the Social Science teachers, the chiefs among them were Sonni Tyoden, Bala Takaya, Iyorchia Ayu among others. Those were the days when Nigerian universities were nursery beds of ideas with students ready to fertilize them. The likes of Sonni Tyoden, Bala Takaya and Ayu could be found in Ahmadu Bello University of Zaria in the persons of Patrick Wilmot, Bala Usman, or Calabar’s Eskyo Toyo, Edwin Madunagu, or Benin University’s Tunde Fatunde, Wangboje and so many other intellectual and revolutionary cells.

The activities of these great thinkers set Nigeria’s decaying society festering so much so that President Ibrahim Babangida warned that these teachers were teaching what they were not paid to teach. The teachers did not pay heed to the warning and most them paid dearly for their temerity. Patrick Wilmot was bundled out of Nigeria even as his Nigerian wife was left behind. Bala Usman paid with his life while others were scattered with state assaults and harassments. As said earlier, it was the Jos University ‘trouble- makers’ that minted the political jargon depicting some people that boasted that Nigerian system has saddled them with the onerous burden of managing Nigeria on certain principles only known to them.

It is claimed that these special people or group are possessed of rare knowledge and capacities to manage Nigeria and that without them, it is impossible to cope with the task of maintaining the unity of the country. According to the legend, the formators and operators of Nigeria, that is to say, Britain so formed and operated Nigeria on the principles upon which the Heavens were formed and operated. It is claimed that only special bred following the footsteps of William Taubman Goldie or Frederick Lugard that managed Nigeria on the principle of conquest and subjugation that can succeed. Like the good scripture says, the kingdom of Heavens from inception has suffered violence and violent men have taken it by force.

Juxtapose Nigeria with the Heavens and ask yourself if the two entities do not share uncanny similarities. The only difference is that God and the forces of good prevailed as Lord God Almighty gained control of heavens while Satan was defeated and chased down to the earth. Nigeria’s case is that the forces of evil prevailed as William Taubman Goldie and Frederick Lugard and their successors took control of Nigeria and formed it, operated it and managed it with uncommon bril- liant toughness that its turmoil was quietened. So, it has been with Nigeria that there has been no respite from its cycles of turbulence and turmoil.

In 1929, barely fifteen years after it formation, the Igbo, Ibibio, and other Southeastern women broke the quietudinal spell cast over the country by the enforcement of indirect rule and its tough taxation regime. In 1945, barely 15 years after the women’s riots popularly called Aba Women Riots, the Jos tribal riots claimed several Igbo lives just as the Enugu coal winners strike led to the killing of some scores of the protesting workers. In 1966, the soldiers intervening as messiahs soaked the country with blood of the sinners and innocents and these military actions culminated in the Biafra War that claimed over two million lives and over a trillion Naira property.

That war was a conquest of a kind in that it was conquest of self not in terms of mortification of the flesh to elevate the soul to grand realisation of sublime values but rather animalist vanquish of the Igbo, the ‘trouble-makers’ of Nigeria. At the end of the Biafra crises, the survivors and of course the victors celebrated the golden trophy called Nigeria and baptized it as ‘New Nigeria’. In 1973, the managers to reward the low-level workers granted them pay-raise called Udoji Salary Award and that spiralled inflation to the high heavens and turned the newly introduced Naira currency to rubble. By 1975, the people have had enough of General Yakubu Gowon, the Saviour of Nigeria. He was quietly overthrown while he was in Kampala attending OAU summit.

Few months later, his kinsmen from Benue/ Plateau region surmised that their fellow minority ruler has been unjustly treated and they ganged up to overthrow General Murtala Mohammed who had in actual fact only tolerated Gowon that Britain and USA had at the confusion of July 29 – August 2, 1966 foisted upon the core Araba coup gang that originally planned to break up Nigeria by forming Republic of Northern Nigeria until British High Commissioner Cummings-Bruce and US Ambassador Elbert Matthews seized the moment to talk the gang out of that plan for their own neo-colonial interests. From 1970 to date, Nigeria has been ravaged by violent crimes starting with armed robbery that prevailed throughout 1970 to 1999, the agitations (resource control, religious sectarian feuds, separatists, fraudsters, kidnappers and now bandits.

There has never been a quiet moment of rest for Nigerians. Every period of season has been seized by very violent spectres of criminality and civil unrest. And inspite of these turbulent and acrimonious turmoil, the country survived all these upheavals, largely due to the unwritten code of natural law that sees to it that disparate groups having little or nothing in common largely prefer to stick together in an unhappy marriage than to separate into uncharted fields or oceans of peace. It is this very difficult condominium that a denizen, Bola Ahmed Tinubu popularly called Jagaban having by association or alliance with Muhammadu Buhari got admitted into the rarefied power circles of Northern political avatars the Jos University Social Science teachers have clothed with the uncanny knowledge and praxis of ruling Nigeria and calming its tempestuous and turbulent politics.

Bola Tinubu, by recent revelations has more than a surfeit of native sense to carry him through these turbulent times but the coincidences of ineluctable march of history may work against his famed natural gifts. Nigeria is a rare creation that has survived several seismic socio-economic and political convulsions but the irrational belief of the managers that they could hold the country together in an unjust forced unity superintended by military power instead of building a just nationhood based on freedom, trust, love, universal brotherhood and egalitarianism has piled up layers of anger, mistrusts, fears and animosities and it is these rare mounds of social troubles that is currently quaking the country threatening to bury it in a molten lava of social unrests which ENDSARS signposted in 2020.

Bola Tinubu might by association rather than descent belong to the caste of rulers the Jos University teachers have identified as “managers-of-the-turbulent” but having been admitted into that group the candidate imbibes the skills and traits that imbue the members with the talents to survive and pull the country through. But as admitted earlier, Nigeria is on its tenterhooks gingerly managing its overweight feudal state structure and autocratic constitutional framework that constrain freedom and creative forces of society thereby hobbling the political economy to a point of immobility. At this stage, the society either break loose or explodes into smithereens that may be difficult to gather together again and if gathered together may be difficult to be remodeled on any progressive constitutional template, rather it may be plunged into atavistic retrogression as witnessed in 1989 Soviet Union unravelling and eventual breakup or its Balkan equivalent in the Yugoslavia. Either way, it is not going to be easy!