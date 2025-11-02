President Tinubu, Alleged Coup And New Service Chiefs

The right thing at the wrong time is the wrong thing – Joshua Harris

On May 29, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shocked millions of Nigerians when, without prior notice, he announced the removal of the vexed petroleum subsidy, a policy that had almost brought the country to its knees through the massive corruption and inefficiency perpetrated by officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its thieving fronts.

It was a bold decision, one that many of his predecessors had avoided for fear of its political consequences. The benefit to the country is the unprecedented trillions that have accrued to the states and the reduced pressure on the foreign reserves.

Barely two years later, on October 24, 2025, President Tinubu has again demonstrated his capacity for decisive action when he appointed a new set of Service Chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force, while retaining the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In doing so, the President exercised the powers conferred on him by Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which vests in him the authority to appoint and remove the heads of the armed services. His actions also conformed with the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (Officers) — HTACOS which regulates the tenure of senior military officers.

It was last revised in 2017. Section 11.08 of HTACOS clearly stipulates that an officer appointed as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, or Chief of Air Staff “shall hold the appointment for a continuous period of two years.”

Though this tenure can be extended by another two years, it is at the President’s prerogative. He solely determines their continuation in office. In other words, the Service Chiefs serve at the pleasure of the Commander-in-Chief.

For General Christopher G. Musa and his colleagues, their exit was not unexpected; it’s just that it came out of the blue, the hallmark of Asiwaju. It is a fact known to every officer who ascends to the top of the military hierarchy that the day of disengagement will inevitably come.

Yet, even with that awareness, departure is never easy particularly for those who have been fortunate to command men in battle and shape the direction of the armed forces. The nostalgia is understandable considering that many of them joined the military from the military school and that the military job is the only thing they know.

Part of the unease in the military can be traced to the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His refusal to adhere strictly to the provisions of HTACOS created deep resentment among several generations of officers, particularly those from courses that were effectively blocked from ascending to the top from producing Service Chiefs because of prolonged extensions of their predecessors’ tenures. Although Section 11.09 of HTACOS gives the President the prerogative to extend the tenure of Service Chiefs “irrespective of age or length of service,” late Buhari’s over-reliance on that clause had unintended consequences.

It stagnated promotions and fueled unhealthy rivalries – notably between Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar over who would emerge the Chief of Defence Staff which terribly undermined morale in the military, with officers queuing behind them on service and state lines.

The result was a military that was loyal but internally divided. President Buhari extended the tenures of the Service Chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff and the three Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force far beyond their tenures, citing ongoing operations.

Therefore, under Buhari, the tenure norm of “two years” wasn’t strictly adhered to, extensions and longer service became the norm. The first set of Buhari’s Service Chiefs, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas, and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar spent five years and six months in office. The consequence was that under President Buhari, the following courses — 30, 31, 32, and 33 — didn’t produce Service Chiefs.

Learning from the late Buhari’s mistakes, Tinubu clearly wants to maintain the two-year tenure. Lagbaja served less than two years (1 year, 4½ months) due to his death, while others like Musa and Ogalla served for over two years — precisely two years and four months by October 2025.

Tinubu’s decision, therefore, represents a course correction. Tinubu clearly understands this fact and is determined, in his own way, to make timing work for him and not against him, a return to the discipline of the system and adherence to the letter of the law.

By refreshing the leadership cadre in line with the established two-year cycle, he has restored predictability and respect for institutional processes. Unfortunately, what should have been a straightforward leadership transition was almost overshadowed by the swirling rumours of the “ plot.”

Was there really a coup? If one goes by the conjunction of events – the arrests announced by the Defence Headquarters, the dismissal of the coup as “baseless and mischievous,” and the timing of the retirement of the Service Chiefs – one can safely conclude that something was indeed afoot.

The sequence suggests that there might have been an attempt, however tentative, to subvert constitutional authority. Did it fast track the appointment of the new chiefs? The answer is obvious.