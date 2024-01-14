President Sets up Audit, Review Panel on SIP

President Bola Tinubu has set up a Special Presidential panel to undertake a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the Social Investment Programmes. This, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, was with a view to implementing a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding its implementation moving forward.

The panel to be chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, was established sequel to the President’s six-week suspension of the four (4) programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA). The Special Presidential Panel, comprising ministers representing strategic sectors would ensure a multi-disciplinary approach to the reform effort.

The panel included the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance – Chairman; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare -Prof. Ali Pate and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, as members. Others members are the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bisun Tijani and Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande.

“President Tinubu anticipates that this Special Presidential Panel will validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in these vital programmes over the years by ushering in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks that will prove impervious to abuse and incompetence for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households across our nation,” Ngelale stated.