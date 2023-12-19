President Ruto Reveals Kenya’s Economy Stable, Debt Distress Averted

President of Kenya, William Ruto on Monday announced that the country has successfully averted the threat of debt distress, emphasising that the nation’s economy is on a stable and sustainable path.

President Ruto made the declaration during the Independence Day celebrations, noting that the government has made the right decisions, undertaken necessary sacrifices, and made prudent choices.

It would be recalled that in November Ruto announced that 35 state-owned companies are ready to be privatised as it is currently running inefficiently due to bureaucratic red tape.

The Kenyan national treasury warned in September 2023 of a looming debt crisis in the country as a result of global shocks including the impact of Covid-19 and a domestic slowdown in economic growth.

The Kenyan people have been protesting at the rising cost of food and petrol prices in recent months protests that were also fuelled by opposition party leader Raila Odinga’s cost of living protests in the run-up to the presidential elections that were won by President William Ruto.

While the government has been forced to cut spending, including the cutting of trips by government officials and trimming its bourgeoning debt, to among others the International Monetary Fund, an enormous burden has been placed on citizens by the government to pay additional taxes to ensure the completion of infrastructure projects in the country.

The government now says that it has secured U.S.$13 billion in investment opportunities and grants, largely from the UK, the U.S. and China.

President Ruto has assured that the country has made positive steps to deal with debt distress saying they will make a U.S. $ 300 million payment in December 2023 towards the US$2.0 billion Eurobond maturing in June 2024.