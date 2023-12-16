President.’ Rivers of Turbulence: Opposing Forces in No It Added That Atiku Be- Retreat, No Surrender Duel

When you take the recent political history of Rivers State into account, beginning from 1999 when Dr. Peter Odili served as governor to the tenures of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Barr. Nyesom Wike; the ongoing battle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it’s safe to conclude that it is not a problem that just landed from space. But this latest one has all the trappings of a no retreat, no surrender duel. The business of politics is massive in Rivers and the key stakeholders do everything within their powers to remain relevant for the fear of losing their influence. Wike has not hidden the fact that he fears he could lose his structure with Fubara as governor.

He has also said that it took him many years to build that structure. So far, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has spent a total of 22 years occupying various to positions from 1999 to date. This comes with a lot of experience. But most Rivers residents disagree with him for allegedly wanting to put his interest ahead of the state interest. However, a disturbing trend in the unfolding drama between Wike and Fubara is the voluntary resignation of commissioners in latter’s government. That alone is a sign of rejection by the very people that are supposed to run the affairs of the state with him. The commissioners that have already resigned include: the Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zachaeus Adango, SAN, Commissioner for Works, George Kelly, Commissioner for Social Welfare & Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo Aguma, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Special Projects, Chief Emeka Woke and Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

The sign that it would be mass resignations showed up early in the crisis. That was when some eminent people from the state spoke out in favour of Wike. The question is: Is there something that Rivers people don’t know about their governor that warranted both lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Rivers State House of Assembly to go against Fubara? For example, Rivers Elders, including politicians serving in the National Assembly, were the first to take a firm stand against Fubara. When the Rivers Elder met in Abuja during the early stage of the crisis, Dr. Frederick Anabraba, who spoke on their behalf, declared their stand with Wike. They urged Fubara to take immediate steps to correct the false narratives against Wike for real reconciliation to happen and to prevent the state from being thrown into crisis.

Anabraba said: “False stories were peddled that H.E. Wike demanded money from the Governor to discredit him before a gullible public. We confirm that the allegations are wicked, unfair and satanic. The Governor being aware of the lies and not debunking them showed bad faith and ingratitude. “He did not steal nor misappropriate Rivers State funds. To insinuate that to- day, or create the impression he was asking for money is most unfortunate”, he added. However, there are some Rivers people who maintain that Wike is in a hurry to remove a governor that he handpicked and presented to voters as the best man for the job. They argue that he should have waited patiently to deny Fubara the ticket for second term the same way that Bola Tinubu denied Governor Akinwumi Ambode re-election in Lagos.

What are the sins of Fubara that warrant him being impeached in less than a year after being sworn-in as governor? For not really making these reasons public, this has forced some to conclude that Wike feels he is already missing out from a base he intends to use in negotiating his next political move at the end of his stint in Abuja. There are still some people out there who don’t see any abnormality in what is currently playing out in Rivers. Some of them will confidently tell you that since 1999, Rivers politics has been characterised by intrigues that force serving governors to be firm, decisive and even ruthless to survive battles. Rivers politics creates strong men who must dare and take bold steps to avoid being eaten alive by sharks. History favours Fubara, but how he navigates his way out of the current situation is another issue entirely.

It is a fact that since 1999 no Rivers governor has been removed by the court: from the Tribunal to the Appeal and the Supreme Court. Also, no governor within that period has failed to win reelection despite the state boasting of formidable opposition politicians and well-oiled party structures. Another fact that works in Fubara’s favour is that once a serving governor leaves office in Rivers, whatever effort he makes to play the role of a godfather fails. The same applies to power brokers. Odili too got similar treatment. It was af- ter Odili’s governorship that this situation played out fully. Despite how powerful he was, Sir Celestine Omehia, who took over from him had a very short stint in power, following his removal from office after Amaechi battled up to the Supreme Court to wrest power from him.

Although Amaechi had risen politically through Odili, throughout the eight years he governed Rivers, Odili was silent. And when Wike fought his way to power in 2015, Amaechi could not stop him with the candidacy of Dr. Dakuku Peterside. The current FCT minister may have succeeded in making Fubara governor, but wanting to remove him is a totally different scenario that might just backfire.

Growing discontent

The discontent of Rivers people had been growing over what they see as a needless move by the pro Wike lawmakers to remove Fubara by all means. In some quarters, there is outrage that some few persons want to disrupt the hard-earned peace of the state. A chieftain of the PDP, who did not want his name in print said that he foresees an- archy if those plotting to remove Fubara don’t retreat. He said: “Those plotting to remove Fubara from office should first of all ask themselves some honest questions that they should honestly answer. Are the people unhappy with Fubara? Do they rate him highly or lowly?” There is a precedent to what is currently happening in Rivers. No matter how dirty the two faactions in the Rivers State House of Assembly fight in their bid to ultimately execute the bidding of either Wike or Fuba- ra, it hasn’t reached the scale of the political crisis that erupted in the state in 2013.

On that day, a fight had broken out between two sets of lawmakers, some loyal to Amaechi and others to Wike. The fight left one of the pro Wike lawmakers, Hon. Michael Chinda, with a head injury that led to hospitalisation. In that crisis, 27 law- makers stood by Amaechi, while five law- makers, who were against him, had moved to impeach the then speaker of the House, Hon. Otelemaba Amachree. Had the five lawmakers succeeded, they would have proceeded to impeach Amaechi. Fast forward to 2023, exactly 10 years after that ugly scenario, Rivers people are being served the same menu. A few days ago, 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike defect- ed from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), out of a total of 32 lawmakers, with just four lawmakers backing Fubara.

The seat of a lawmaker who passed on recently remains vacant pending the conduct of an election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Although the pro Wike lawmakers ap- pear to have a big advantage over the ones loyal to Fubara, judging by their number and the support of the police, which has enabled them to hold sittings under tight security, there is an ongoing mobilisation of groups within the state to frustrate their plans to impeach Fubara. Again, aside the support Wike appears to enjoy from the national leadership of the APC, Wike is up against an enlightened population of Rivers people who are still struggling to be find the sins of Fubara that justifies impeachment. To make matter worse for Wike, there is an enlightenment campaign that is being spearheaded by civil society groups against “the destabilisation of Rivers State” that is resonating with the people.

Some of these groups have even penetrated the grassroots and mobilising electorate to initiate a recall process on the lawmakers who side with Wike. Some groups have on their own launched a campaign to draw attention to the danger the current crisis poses to the peace and economic wellbeing of Rivers. For example, the International Society for Social Justice and the Defence of Human Rights (SSJDHR), has argued that the defection of the 27 lawmakers violates the 1999 Constitution as amended in that the law makes it clear that “parliamentarians who abandoned the mandate given to them by a political party have seized to be parliamentarians.” Dr. Omenazu Jackson, the chancellor of SSJDHR has warned that the crisis could lead to lawlessness, hence the need for the Federal Government not to support what is currently happening in the state.

Jackson said: “The federal government under APC controlled government should not in any way encourage lawlessness …Having a society where there’s rule of law will be more beneficial to all. It’s dangerous for the public to have an impression that APC members are above the law.” For Fubara, who initially downplayed the move against him by Wike, people are still trying to understand his style of politics. People keep asking: if Wike was in Fubara’s current position, how would he have reacted to the bricks that had been thrown at him? Would Wike submit himself as a sheep to be slaughtered? Or would he fight with everything he has to survive and be counted as a man who survived and lived to tell the story?