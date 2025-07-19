President Only Showing Leadership –Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Lagos State said yesterday that President Bola Tinubu’s attendance at memorial events and his public tribute to the late President Muhammadu Buhari reflected not opportunism, but loyalty and national leadership.

The Lagos State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, made this remark in a statement in Lagos.

Oladejo was reacting to a statement made by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alleging that President was exploiting Buhari’s death for political publicity.

Oladejo described the statement as baseless, tasteless and a new low in political desperation of ADC.

“This statement is not only reckless but also grossly disrespects the memory of a former Head of State, whose legacy—whether one agrees with it or not—shaped the democratic and security architecture of Nigeria.

“The ADC, in its rabid quest for relevance, has chosen to trample on national grief for a cheap headline.

“Let it be made abundantly clear: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari shared a political alliance rooted in mutual respect, democratic ideals, and nation-building.

“Tinubu’s attendance at memorial events and his public tribute to the late President reflect not opportunism, but loyalty and national leadership.

“It is hypocritical for any party, especially one as electorally irrelevant as the ADC, to lecture the APC on decorum or empathy,” Oladejo said.