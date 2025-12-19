President Of ECOWAS Bank Named Among Africa’s 100 Transformational Leaders

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George Donkor, has been named among the 100 People Transforming Africa by Financial Afrik magazine, in recognition of his leadership at the forefront of development finance on the continent.

According to a press release, “the recognition celebrates a leadership defined by vision, purpose, and a strong commitment to advancing sustainable development across the sub-region.”

The statement also said: “Under Dr Donkor’s stewardship, EBID has expanded its development footprint, financing transformative projects that strengthen economies, uplift communities, and promote regional integration within the ECOWAS space.

“His inclusion on the list for the fourth time since assuming office reflects both personal leadership excellence and the growing influence of EBID as a trusted development finance institution driving impact across West Africa.”

A lawyer and development banker by training, Dr Donkor has over three decades of professional experience. Before becoming President of EBID, he served as Vice-President for Finance and Corporate Services for seven years and Head of the Legal Division/Compliance for four years.

Under his leadership, EBID has recorded major milestones, including upgraded credit ratings from Moody’s and Fitch, accreditation by the Green Climate Fund, and becoming the first financial institution to list a Green, Social and Sustainable Bond on the BRVM Regional Stock Exchange.

The bank has also received multiple awards, including Financial Institution of the Year 2024 at the Africa Sustainability Awards; Exemplary Compliance in PSGRS Self-Assessment; an A Rating for 2024 from the Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI); and Most Innovative Operation of the Year at the 2025 BRVM Awards.