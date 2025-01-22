President Mulino Reacts To Trump’s Comment On Panama Canal

Share

Panama President, Jose Raul Mulino, on Wednesday, replied to the United States President Donald Trump’s threats of taking back a key trade route, the Panama Canal.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump on Monday during his inaugural address said that China was operating in the Panama Canal via its growing presence around the waterway.

“We did not give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we are taking it back,” Trump said.

READ ALSO:

In response, President Mulino when speaking as a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, said the Panama Canal wasn’t a gift from the U.S.

Mulino said, “We reject in its entirety everything that Mr Trump has said. First, because it is false and second because the Panama Canal belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to Panama.

“The Panama Canal wasn’t a concession or a gift from the United States.”

The canal was inaugurated back in 1914 and was built by the United States. However, it was handed to Panama on December 31, 1999, under treaties signed some two decades earlier.

Share

Please follow and like us: