President meets security chiefs at the Villa over rising insecurity

President Bola Tinubu yesterday met with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa over rising insecurity in the country. The meeting came on the heels of renewed security breaches in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where kidnappers have been having a field day in recent times. At the meeting, were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and head of some other security outfits. As at the time of filing this report, there have been no official statement from the Presidency but it was believed that the President and his security chiefs reviewed recent security situations in parts of the country, proposing ways of taming rising free reign of criminals, including kidnappers and bandits. Meanwhile, at an earlier meeting with a delegation of Jam’iyyatul Ansaridden, a highly respected Islamic movement, at the State House, the President condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks, describing the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

Speaking further Tinubu said while security agencies were acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans would be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths. The President said education was the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation, adding: “There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning. “I can assure you that we are here to change the life of our people. We are here to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity. “We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country. It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind.” The President also emphasised that it was important to promote updated knowledge through existing Islamic learning institutions for youths in Northern Nigeria to speed up development in the region, in Nigeria, and throughout Africa. In his remarks, the Jam’iyyatul Ansaridden leader, Sheikh Muhammad Lamine Niass, encouraged the President to continue implementing his reform initiatives while affirming that his movement, which is reputed for its promotion of peace and tolerance, would continue to pray for Nigeria’s peaceful development.