President Macron Convenes European Leaders To Discuss Trump’s Actions

On Saturday, the French President, Emmanuel Macron reportedly scheduled an “Emergency meeting” for European leaders to discuss United States (US) President, Donald Trump.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski alluded to the meeting at the Munich Security Conference.

Two European Union officials also confirmed that the meeting would take place on Monday, February 17.

“I’m very glad that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris,” Sikorski was quoted as saying, noting that the event would involve talking about the implications of Trump’s actions “in a very serious fashion.”

Sikorski has not shied away from discussing US politics in the past.

He previously compared President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance to the decline of ancient Rome, while at other time said Trump was right to say that NATO countries need to spend more on their own defense.

The report further noted that Macron has been cordial to Trump since the latter’s reelection in November last year.

Recall that the French leader had, in a post on X, expressed a willingness to work with Trump.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump,” Macron’s post read. “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Macron said it was “an honor” to host Trump in December, when he visited Paris to witness the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

